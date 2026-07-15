No entry for overseas Pakistanis on expired Nicop under new rules

Pakistan has made it mandatory for overseas Pakistanis travelling on foreign passports to carry a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop) for visa-free entry into the country.

Quoting authorities in the country, Pakistani media reported that overseas Pakistanis holding foreign passports and travelling with invalid or expired Nicop will not be allowed to enter the country.

The announcement has been made to put an end to social media rumours and confusion around Nicop for overseas Pakistanis, who can travel to the country on a valid Nicop.

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As per new rules and guidelines by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistani daily The Nation reported that overseas Pakistanis holding foreign passports either must hold a valid Nicop or obtain a visa prior to their departure to Pakistan.

Airlines have been instructed to deny boarding to passengers who cannot present either a valid Pakistani visa or a Pakistani passport.

The updated instructions apply to travellers departing from any country around the world.

What it means for UAE-based Pakistanis

There are around 10 million Pakistanis living and working in many foreign countries. A large chunk of them are in the six Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

There are approximately two million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE. Many hold foreign passports including the US, Australia and European countries.

For all the millions of overseas Pakistanis worldwide, including a large community in the UAE, the Nicop has long served as more than a travel document – it underpins property transactions, banking access and NADRA services such as succession certificates.

Overseas Pakistanis in the UAE holding a foreign passport should renew promptly to avoid needing a separate visa for future travel to Pakistan.