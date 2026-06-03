No Ebola cases in UAE, health authorities remain on high alert: Ministry
- PUBLISHED: Wed 3 Jun 2026, 10:48 PM
The UAE has confirmed that no cases of Ebola have been detected in the country, while health authorities continue to closely monitor global developments and maintain high levels of preparedness.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the country remains fully prepared to respond to any potential public health risks and continues to operate an advanced health surveillance system.