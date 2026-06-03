No Ebola cases in UAE, health authorities remain on high alert: Ministry

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 3 Jun 2026, 10:48 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE has confirmed that no cases of Ebola have been detected in the country, while health authorities continue to closely monitor global developments and maintain high levels of preparedness.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the country remains fully prepared to respond to any potential public health risks and continues to operate an advanced health surveillance system. 

Recommended For You

Flights suspended, several injured after attack on Kuwait International Airport

Flights suspended, several injured after attack on Kuwait International Airport

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable': state TV

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable': state TV

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

One killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait, diplomatic missions damaged

One killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait, diplomatic missions damaged

US says 'defeated' Iranian missile attacks in Gulf; Washington strikes Qeshm Island

US says 'defeated' Iranian missile attacks in Gulf; Washington strikes Qeshm Island

 


MOST POPULAR

1

Flights suspended, several injured after attack on Kuwait International Airport

2

Abu Dhabi temporarily freezes rent for residential, commercial, industrial properties

3

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable': state TV

4

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

5

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public and private sectors