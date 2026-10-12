No, Dubai's Ibn Battuta Mall is not 'dying': 38 new openings announced

Is Ibn Battuta Mall 'dying'? That question has been gaining traction on social media in recent weeks, with videos and online discussions questioning the future of one of Dubai’s best-known shopping destinations.

Now, new figures released by the mall show that 38 retail, dining and entertainment businesses have either recently opened or are on the way, as part of what Dubai Retail describes as a "comprehensive redevelopment strategy" to "expand its retail, dining and entertainment proposition".

Of these, 21 businesses are already operating, while another 17 are scheduled to open by the end of 2027.

The announcement comes after multiple social media posts questioned the mall’s future. Videos showed quieter sections of the mall, with some shoppers suggesting footfall appeared to have declined.

The posts, however, offer snapshots of individual visits rather than a complete picture of the mall’s performance.

Dubai Retail did not respond to Khaleej Times’ questions about the social media claims, but its latest figures provide some context to the online discussion.

According to Dubai Retail, Ibn Battuta Mall, which opened in 2005, draws an average of approximately 1.5 million visits each month.

Named after the renowned 14th-century explorer, the mall features six architecturally themed courts, each inspired by his travels. More than 350 businesses currently operate at the destination.

New restaurants and cafés

Several food and beverage outlets have already opened, including Five Guys, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, Marugame Udon, Caribou Coffee, Halla Shawarma, Zaika and Butter & Bread.

Peet's Coffee, Ocean Basket, Asia Kitchen and Smoothie Factory are among the brands due to follow.

New cinema and family entertainment

One of the biggest upcoming additions is Roxy Cinemas, which will bring a new cinema offering to Ibn Battuta Mall.

Hopa Loompa Entertainment is also due to open as a new family leisure attraction. Recent entertainment additions include Zamania by Leo & Loona and Like Bricks, while Toy Station is preparing to open.

Fashion and retail additions

Recent retail openings include Jack & Jones, Anta, Tanishq, Magrabi, Mumuso and Suit Sartoria.

OWNDAYS and Puzzle Supplements are also set to open, while Chemist Warehouse, Midi, My Shops and Cantata are among further additions planned for the mall.

The tenant mix is also expanding beyond traditional shopping and dining.

“New and upcoming businesses spanning banking, healthcare, education and professional services include ADCB, Amit Care, Doctor M, Melodica and Desco Copy & Print Centre,” the mall said.

Dubai Retail said residential development around Ibn Battuta Mall over the past decade has brought a larger and more diverse customer base to the destination. It said the 38 new and upcoming openings would strengthen the mall’s combination of destination-led experiences and everyday convenience for surrounding communities.