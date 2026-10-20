No delivery date: Tesla's 'flying' Roadster opens for UAE bookings from Dh210,000

Would you pay Dh210,000 to book a car that can drive upside down and potentially fly, without knowing when it will be delivered? Tesla has opened reservations in the UAE for its next-generation Roadster, unveiled by Elon Musk last week at a spectacular demonstration in Texas.

The long-awaited, gravity-defying electric supercar has been listed under the 'Vehicles' section of Tesla's UAE website, with a 'Reserve Now' option allowing customers to choose between two versions. Depending on how much performance they want, buyers will need to put down deposits ranging from Dh210,000 to a cool Dh1.02 million.

These amounts are only reservation deposits, not the cars' final selling prices. In its Roadster Reservation Agreement, Tesla says it is still working on the vehicle's options, features and hardware and therefore cannot confirm the purchase price. The final amount will be determined once customers configure their vehicles.

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A third version, which Tesla says can actually fly, is available by invitation only.

How much does it cost to reserve?

The UAE booking page lists two versions, with different features and reservation amounts:

Performance: Described as "road ready", this two-seater comes with active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system designed to improve grip and handling. Buyers must pay Dh20,000 upfront, which Tesla says is fully refundable, followed by another Dh190,000 within 10 days. The total reservation amount is Dh210,000.

Thrust: Described as "race ready", this limited-release two-seater includes the features of the Performance version, along with acceleration thrusters that Tesla says can propel the car from 0 to 100kmph in under one second. Buyers must pay Dh20,000 upfront, also marked as fully refundable, followed by Dh1 million within 10 days. The total reservation amount is Dh1.02 million. Tesla has restricted reservations to one per customer due to limited availability.

According to the reservation agreement, a reservation only becomes effective once the company receives the full payment, including the amount due within 10 days, and confirms the booking by email.

The agreement makes another important distinction: reserving a Roadster does not mean the customer has actually ordered or purchased the car. It only secures an approximate priority position, with buyers invited to configure their vehicles and complete the purchase process closer to production.

If the purchase goes ahead, the full reservation payment will be deducted from the vehicle's final price.

And then there's the Rocket

If driving upside down and reaching 100kmph in under a second are not enough, Tesla has a Roadster designed to fly.

Called the Rocket, this third version is described by Tesla as "air ready".

The single-seater combines the features of the other two versions with what Tesla describes as a "full flight system".

Unlike the Thrust version, which has thrusters at the rear, the Rocket has cold-gas thrusters positioned around the vehicle. Tesla says these allow it to accelerate upwards and forwards, as well as rotate sideways while airborne.

The thrusters make tiny adjustments in fractions of a second to help stabilise the vehicle during flight.

Tesla's description of the technology concludes with this declaration: "So yes, it can fly."

But there is a catch. You cannot simply visit the website and reserve one, regardless of how much you are willing to pay.

Tesla has marked the Rocket "Invite Only", meaning prospective buyers will need an invitation to reserve the most extreme version of the Roadster. No reservation amount has been listed.

Tesla explicitly states that the Rocket is not approved for public-road use. The company also notes that the configuration is not available in all regions and that availability is subject to local laws and regulations.

So when will you get your supercar?

That remains the big unanswered question. In the Roadster Reservation Agreement, Tesla acknowledges that the Roadster is still under development, and "so we cannot guarantee when your vehicle will actually be delivered."

"No delivery date is offered, implied or guaranteed," the agreement states, adding that the company accepts no liability for delays.

Musk has said production of the redesigned Roadster will begin in 2028, but Tesla has not announced when deliveries will begin.

The Roadster has been one of Tesla's most eagerly awaited vehicles since the second-generation model was first revealed in 2017.