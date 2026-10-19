New Dubai initiative lets people of determination assist criminal courts from home

People of determination who are victims or witnesses in criminal cases can be interviewed at home under a Dubai Public Prosecution initiative that takes investigators to them instead of requiring them to visit prosecution offices.

Speaking to Khaleej times at AccessAbilities Expo 2026, Dr Mohammed Al Hammadi, First Advocate General at Dubai Public Prosecution, explained how the ‘Niabat Al Dar’ initiative brings prosecution services to a person’s place of residence.

“The idea is for a public prosecutor to visit the victim or witness at their residence to conduct the investigation,” he said. A prosecutor is accompanied by an investigation clerk and carries a kit containing the equipment needed to conduct the interview, Al Hammadi explained.

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The service is not limited to home visits. Dubai Public Prosecution also has arrangements with partner organisations, including some hospitals, where dedicated spaces are available for interviews.

Support tailored to different needs

Al Hammadi said the team provides assistance according to the individual’s needs, including sign-language interpretation for people with hearing disabilities.

“If someone has a hearing disability, a sign-language interpreter accompanies us,” he said.

For victims and witnesses with intellectual disabilities, specially trained prosecutors conduct the interviews. Al Hammadi said prosecutors have undergone training to work with people with different disabilities, including autistic people.

“We have prosecutors who specialise in interviewing people with disabilities,” he said, explaining that their training covers questioning victims and witnesses with intellectual disabilities and other support needs.

Al Hammadi said the initiative was launched approximately five years ago. It was therefore an existing service being highlighted at the exhibition, rather than a new launch.

He described it as the first initiative of its kind worldwide and said Dubai Public Prosecution had received a certificate from the International Association of Prosecutors recognising that distinction.

The eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo runs from October 19 to 21 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together organisations working in accessibility and assistive technology.