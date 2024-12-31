New Year's Eve LIVE: Tourists reach Dubai Mall 15 hours early to see Burj Khalifa fireworks

KT Photos: Nasreen Abdulla

Fireworks from over 60 locations across all seven emirates, more than 10,000 drones, and hundreds of performances will light up the first few minutes of New Year 2025 in the UAE.

Whether it is Abu Dhabi’s non-stop 53-minute fireworks display, Dubai’s 45 aerial pyrotechnics, or Ras Al Khaimah’s longest-yet laser drone show, the UAE will sizzle into 2025 in style.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With reporters and multimedia journalists stationed at key celebration zones in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, Khaleej Times will capture the UAE’s New Year’s Eve action LIVE as it unfolds.

Don’t miss a beat as we cover the buzz at Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Global Village, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Al Marjan Island. We even have two journalists joining revellers welcoming 2025 in the middle of a desert and aboard a yacht cruising around the waters of Dubai.

Here's the latest:

3.10pm: Some tourists reach 15 hours early

At 9am, Spanish tourists Yelko Rodriguez and Javier Nieto were at Dubai Mall, ready to wait for more than 15 hours to see the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

“Last year we celebrated New Year’s Eve in Paris,” said Yelko. “This year we wanted to see the famous Burj Khalifa fireworks. We came prepared to wait with our special 2025 glasses.”