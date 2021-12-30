New Year's Eve in UAE: Sharjah Police to deploy 162 patrol units

The decision will affect all private institutions
UAE21 hours ago
162 patrol units will be deployed throughout Sharjah to monitor roads and ensure the application of the precautionary measures on New Year's Eve.
Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, affirmed the readiness of the Sharjah Police to welcome the New Year through a comprehensive security and traffic plan that enhances the safety and health of community members and ensures the smooth flow of traffic in the emirate.
He explained the security and traffic arrangements that have been put in place to secure all squares, intersections, and internal and external roads.
The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police called on the public to abide by preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, in accordance with the protocols issued by the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Team in Sharjah.
He also urges the public to cooperate with police personnel and adhere to traffic instructions, to avoid congestion and accidents.
He said that the operation room is all set to receive complaints and deal with them professionally.
