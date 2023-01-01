New Year's Eve in UAE: Over 400 security personnel, 120 patrols deployed by Ras Al Khaimah police during celebrations

Traffic and civil defence, motorcycles, bicycles, ambulances, and rapid intervention teams were also all stationed throughout various parts of the city

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 6:35 PM

Thanks to the smooth operations of and coordination between the concerned authorities during the New Year's Eve celebrations, Ras Al-Khaimah Police confirmed that all its desired goals were successfully achieved, and security services were provided with quality and proficiency.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the police made great efforts this year to preserve the safety of the emirate, and to ensure an attractive environment for the public.

These efforts have contributed greatly in attracting local and international tourism, making the emirate the capital of Gulf tourism for the second year in a row. It has witnessed a substantial influx in tourist activity, making it a highly viable destination for both local and international ones.

As a result, all police capabilities of the emirate were employed and distributed to serve the public, and effectively and efficiently ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Abdullah Ali Menkhes, deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al-Khaimah police, confirmed that the security and traffic deployment on the emirate's roads was present well before the celebrations began. The celebration was secured with 400 security personnel, with security and traffic patrols conducted on the roads in the vicinity of Al-Marjan Island, where approximately 120 patrols were deployed.

He added that traffic and civil defence, motorcycles, bicycles, ambulances, and rapid intervention and tourist patrols were also all deployed in various parts of the city, and that the cooperation of the public and community members helped carry out the celebrations with ease.

Al Menkhes also noted that the operations room of Ras Al Khaimah Police received 2,123 calls for inquiries about the emirate's celebrations, at the numbers 901 and 999.

The head of the permanent event security team added that the public's cooperation, and their sense of responsibility when it came to following instructions and adhering to all the directives issued on social media channels, was one of the main reasons for the success of the celebrations.

