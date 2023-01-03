New Year's Eve in Dubai: Police announce zero accidents, injuries reported during celebrations across 30 locations

Over 10,500 police officers, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers and 3,651 patrols were deployed across the emirate to keep residents safe

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 4:16 PM

No accidents or injuries were reported across any of the 30 locations allocated for Dubai's 2023 New Year's Eve celebrations, Dubai Police has announced.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the professionalism and efficiency of the executive committee in securing the event, ensuring smoothly controlled traffic in all locations and helping the public to safely access the areas of the celebrations.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri hailed the efforts of the committee, which consists of 48 entities and institutions, that tirelessly worked to ensure a thorough preparation with 10,579 police officers and 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers and 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 security boats deployed across the celebration locations.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, acting assistant Commander-in-Chief for operations affairs, pointed out that the force received 20,337 calls during the period, starting from December 31 until 6 am on January 1. Out of these, the emergency hotline 999 received 19,147 calls, while the non-emergency toll number 901 received the remaining 1,190 calls.

Dubai rang in 2023 with dazzling fireworks displays at 30 locations across the city. These included concerts, family-friendly activities and spectacular drone shows.

The Transport Security Department (TSD), in cooperation with strategic partners, contributed to ensuring the safety of 2 million passengers during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

