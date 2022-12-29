New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 1,800 employees across 43 locations to keep residents safe during celebrations

The highest selling categories at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports included perfumes, watches, and cosmetics
Dubai Municipality (DM) has completed all preparations to ensure the safety of residents during New Year celebrations across the emirate, as a part of its commitment to its citizens and visitors who have come from all over the world to partake in the festivities.
The move is part of the Municipality’s annual plan to secure venues for various celebratory events and activities in Dubai, reflecting the aesthetics and culture of the emirate, and solidifying its status as one of the world’s best cities to reside.
DM has assigned necessary teams and staff to efficiently oversee tasks and carry out their duties at the celebration venues. It has also ensured the removal of waste, completion of all cleaning activities, and the direct supervision of events to guarantee that they adhere to all relevant health and safety regulations.
The civic body has also assigned field teams, managers, supervisors, and coordinators from its workforce, with more than 1800 supervisors and field observers, and workers to ensure proper implementation of duties.
Municipality teams will monitor several events associated with the celebrations at 43 locations across the emirate. They will guarantee the compliance of these venues with the health and safety regulations as well as food safety standards. A dedicated team consisting of 84 employees with 32 supervisors will be stationed at the Burj Khalifa celebration site.
This is in line with the Municipality’s constant efforts to guarantee the safety of society, particularly during events which cement Dubai's position as a global leader and reaffirm its excellence in organising massive celebrations and events, as evidenced by the significant turnout each year.
The Municipality oversees the implementation of the waste removal and public cleanliness procedures, as well as health monitoring, to ensure that event organisers are abiding by the public health standards at all celebrations and events held in Dubai, in collaboration with its strategic partners in the public and private sectors.
ALSO READ:
The highest selling categories at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports included perfumes, watches, and cosmetics
Investigations reveal the child's father rushed into the hole to try and save him, but was ultimately unsuccessful
Sixth cohort of the ‘Journey of Generations’ comprised entirely of volunteers rather than NGOs or government entities managing the programme
Skygazers will not need any special equipment or skills to view the celestial phenomenon; only a clear sky and a secluded viewing spot away from city lights
The inmates also had the opportunity to communicate with their families during the celebration of Unified Gulf Inmate Week
Visitors to the Yas and Al Mayrah islands have a wide array of options to choose from to ring in 2023, including gala dining, live entertainment and light shows
The two nations have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades, with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai
Kirill from Uzbekistan and Rowena from the Philippines are the other lucky winners who won the same amount