New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 1,800 employees across 43 locations to keep residents safe during celebrations

Burj Khalifa alone will have a dedicated team consisting of 84 employees, with 32 supervisors, stationed at the site

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 10:03 PM

Dubai Municipality (DM) has completed all preparations to ensure the safety of residents during New Year celebrations across the emirate, as a part of its commitment to its citizens and visitors who have come from all over the world to partake in the festivities.

The move is part of the Municipality’s annual plan to secure venues for various celebratory events and activities in Dubai, reflecting the aesthetics and culture of the emirate, and solidifying its status as one of the world’s best cities to reside.

DM has assigned necessary teams and staff to efficiently oversee tasks and carry out their duties at the celebration venues. It has also ensured the removal of waste, completion of all cleaning activities, and the direct supervision of events to guarantee that they adhere to all relevant health and safety regulations.

The civic body has also assigned field teams, managers, supervisors, and coordinators from its workforce, with more than 1800 supervisors and field observers, and workers to ensure proper implementation of duties.

Municipality teams will monitor several events associated with the celebrations at 43 locations across the emirate. They will guarantee the compliance of these venues with the health and safety regulations as well as food safety standards. A dedicated team consisting of 84 employees with 32 supervisors will be stationed at the Burj Khalifa celebration site.

This is in line with the Municipality’s constant efforts to guarantee the safety of society, particularly during events which cement Dubai's position as a global leader and reaffirm its excellence in organising massive celebrations and events, as evidenced by the significant turnout each year.

The Municipality oversees the implementation of the waste removal and public cleanliness procedures, as well as health monitoring, to ensure that event organisers are abiding by the public health standards at all celebrations and events held in Dubai, in collaboration with its strategic partners in the public and private sectors.

