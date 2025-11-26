New Year's Eve in Dubai: Best spots to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

While the Burj Park entry costs Dh997.50 per person, there are zones around the park from where visitors can catch the famous show without paying
Burj Park is the only paid viewing spot in Downtown Dubai this New Year’s Eve, with adult tickets priced at Dh997.50. All other areas around Burj Khalifa remain free, with several public viewing zones opening across the district for anyone who wants to watch the fireworks without a ticket.
Here is everything you need to know about New Year’s Eve Burj Khalifa fireworks.
Downtown Dubai will have free, first-come-first-served public viewing areas across Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and surrounding streets.
Visitors can watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks, the light and laser show, and the larger multi point production without buying a ticket.
LED screens will be placed across the boulevard to show the live show for people who cannot get close to the front.
No tickets or badges are needed for the free zones.
Access will be controlled by gates. Once an area reaches full capacity, it will close.
Public viewing gates
Gate 1: Boulevard Heights
Gate 2: Burj Vista
Gate 3: Emaar Square
Gate 4: Former Address Boulevard
Gate 5: Fountain Views
Gate 6: Address Downtown
Gate 7: Vida Dubai Mall
Plan to reach Downtown before 4pm. Road closures have historically begun between 3pm and 4pm, depending on crowd levels. After closures start, you cannot drive into Downtown.
Yes, food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. Outside food is not allowed inside Burj Park but is fine in public viewing zones.
RTA typically runs free shuttle buses every New Year’s Eve to manage crowds. These usually run between Downtown and nearby metro stations or designated parking lots. Final confirmation will be announced closer to the date. Visitors should keep checking RTA updates.
While the timing of the Dubai Metro is to be annouced near the event, last year the Metro and Tram operated non-stop for over 43 hours to manage crowds. The Metro runs from 5am on December 31 to the end of January 1, while the Tram runs from 6am on December 31 to 1am on January 2.
However, stations may close temporarily depending on capacity. Burj Khalifa Dubai Mall station is the closest stop.
Parking is on a first-come basis before 4pm only.
Available public parking includes:
Fashion Parking
Grand Parking, Junction 01 MBR
Boulevard Underground Parking P1, P2, P3
Cinema Parking
Zabeel Parking
Fountain Views Parking
Emaar Square Parking
Boulevard Plaza Parking
Souk Al Bahar
Once closures begin, no more cars will be allowed into Downtown.
Burj Park offers the only ticketed New Year’s Eve viewing zone with uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa.
Ticket prices
Adults: Dh997.50 (VAT inclusive)
Kids aged 5 to 12: Dh 577.5
Under 5: Free (with a reserved access badge)
Tickets are available online only.
Guaranteed front row view of the fireworks and laser show
Live performances with a Bollywood theme
Food trucks and stalls
Kids workshops
Colour-coded badges for smooth entry
Shuttle access from Al Wasl Club or Meydan parking
A Bollywood-themed collaboration with Frontstage, part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment, is set to entertain visitors. This is available only at Burj Park, not in the free areas.
Gates open at 12pm on December 31. Re-entry is not allowed once you leave.
Badges must be collected between December 26 and December 30, no later than 11pm.
Collection points
Dubai Mall, Ground Floor, opposite Café Nero
Dubai Hills Mall, Ground Floor, The Storm Coaster
There will be no badge collection on December 31.
Gate 2 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard has been assigned for this purpose. Strollers will be confiscated if you try to enter from other gates.
Guests with bookings at EMAAR hotels and hotel restaurants will receive badges and wristbands for access. This applies to Armani Hotel Dubai, Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Sky View, Palace Downtown, and Vida Dubai Mall. Guests must collect badges by December 30.
Dubai Mall remains open with free general access. People with restaurant reservations facing the promenade will get badges and wristbands for prime viewing areas. General mall visitors can stay inside the mall, watch the atmosphere, dine, and join celebrations indoors.
The full event stretches across:
Burj Khalifa façade
Burj Khalifa lake
Dubai Mall promenade
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard
Downtown Dubai public viewing areas
The production includes fireworks, lasers, floating platforms, aerial acts and live performers.
No weapons
No illegal substances
No alcohol
No glass containers
No fireworks
No drones or tripods unless pre approved
No pets
No large flags or banners
No outside food inside Burj Park
Smoking only in designated areas
RTA will reopen roads gradually based on crowd movement. Shuttle buses — for badge holders only — will resume to Al Wasl Club and Meydan.