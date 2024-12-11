New Year's Eve 2024 in UAE: 17 places to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Are you planning to bring in the new year with an explosion of colours in the sky? Look no further, the UAE has several spots dedicated to wonderful fireworks displays for when the clock strikes 12.

One among them, is the Burj Khalifa. People from across the globe fly in to Dubai to experience the enchanting fireworks and laser show at the world's tallest building. Getting there is no easy feat either, as residents and tourists gather around the 828-metre-tall building, camping for hours on end, to watch the fireworks display.

If you too, plan to bring in the new year with this symbol of joy and celebration, take a look at the full list of locations where you can watch displays of fireworks across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi

1. Abu Dhabi Corniche

Over the glistening sea, spectators will be treated to wonderful visual display of fireworks. The display, that will take place along the 8km-long corniche can be seen from multiple locations including, the 2023 MOTN Festival, Manar at Lulu Island, Corniche Beach.

2. Yas Island

This island, that is best known for its exciting adventure parks and leisurely hotels, will offer a spectacular view of the fireworks set to take place here. This showcase can be seen from Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, Yas Beach or Manar at Samaliyah Island.

3. Tal Moreeb

At the location of adventurers' beloved Liwa Festival, all those camping under the stars will be able to enjoy a fireworks show at midnight. Aside from those at the festival itself, residents and visitors can watch the display from all the main built up areas around the Tal Moreeb dune, Liwa Festival and Liwa Village.

4. Al Hudayriyat Island

You can enjoy the fireworks show at Al Hudayriyat Island on New Year's Eve from a beachfront, while pouring yourself a cup of karak on the chilly night, or while taking some time to kick back and relax at Bab Al Nojoum.

5. Sheikh Zayed Festival (Al Wathba)

If you're planning to camp at Al Wathba, like many others, you would be able to watch the wonderful display of fireworks from the Camping Village, the Heritage Village or the Majlis area.

6. Al Maryah Island

Are you staying at one of Abu Dhabi's top hotels? With multiple five-star properties and lounges at Al Maryah Island, you can ring in 2025 by kicking your feet up and watching the sparkling display.

7. Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Used for illustrative purposes only (Photo: Reuters)

If you're an Al Ain FC fan, what better place to celebrate 2025 than the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium – the best part is that there is plenty of parking at the venue. The wondrous display of fireworks is surely set to light up your evening.

8. Madinat Zayed Public Park

File photo used for illustrative purposes

If, perhaps, you'd like to be closer to nature, you can enjoy a display of colourful fireworks from Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafra.

9. Mugheirah Bay Waterfront, Al Mirfa

Al Dhafra's shoreline, you could choose to take in the spectacular fireworks while you enjoy shopping and leisurely experiences at Mugheirah Bay.

10. Ghiyathi

In this quaint little town of Al Dhafra, travellers and residents can watch the fireworks from the Tamm Centre area. Make sure to keep this location handy, as if you intend to travel to Western areas on New Year's Eve – this would be the ideal place to stop.

Dubai

1. Burj Khalifa

One of the world's most popular shows, this year a spectacular 9-minute display will set it apart from all other!

With more than 110 experts from 11 countries coming together, 2024 will come to an end while spectators watch a picturesque showcase – Beyond Dreams – with original music and displays of more than 200 state-of-the-art light beams.

Aside from fireworks, a stunning laser and light display is what entices visitors from across the globe to head to the metropolitan city.