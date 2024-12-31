New Year's Eve: 10 countries that will ring in 2025 before UAE

As the world prepares to usher in the New Year, millions across different time zones are gearing up for celebrations and festivities. While the UAE's celebrations are just a few hours away, there are countries around the world where New Year's Eve will soon be underway, with fireworks and celebrations marking the arrival of January 1, 2025.

Here's a list of 10 countries that will see fireworks New Year celebrations before the UAE:

1. Kiribati

Located in the central Pacific Ocean, the Republic of Kiribati always opens the door for the new year each year. The country's timing is eight hours ahead of the UAE's, which means that when it is midnight on January 1, 2025, in Kiribati, it will be 4pm on December 31 in the UAE.

2. New Zealand

When the clock strikes midnight in Auckland, it will be 3pm in the UAE. However, it is worth mentioning that Kiribati has a unique time zone arrangement that ensures it leads the world into the New Year. Even though it is geographically ahead of Kiribati, New Zealand's time zone is one hour behind.

3. Australia

Celebrations in Sydney, Australia, are always a must-watch spectacle, often livestreamed by people around the world. With Sydney being seven hours ahead of the UAE, it will be 5pm in the UAE when the clock strikes midnight in Sydney, marking the start of the New Year.

4. Japan

Tokyo is five hours ahead of the UAE so when it's midnight in the Japanese capital, it will be 7pm on December 31, 2024 in the UAE.

5. South Korea

The capital Seoul is five hours ahead of the UAE. Midnight in Seoul aligns with 7pm today in the UAE.

South Korea however is in mourning after the tragic Jeju Air plane crash that left 179 people dead on Sunday. The country is also witnessing political turmoil after a short-lived martial law imposed by impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Photo: AP

6. China

Midnight in Beijing will be 8pm in the UAE as the city is four hours ahead.

Photo: AFP

7. Philippines

Filipinos will celebrate 2025 four hours before UAE residents, as midnight in Manila corresponds to 8pm this evening here.