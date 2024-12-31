Tue, Dec 31, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 30, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

New Year 2025: Dubai reserves all public beaches to families for 2 days

The six beaches will be exclusive to families from December 31 to January 1

Published: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 1:50 PM

Updated: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 2:21 PM

Six public beaches in Dubai will be reserved exclusively for families during the New Year's celebration in the emirate.

From December 31 to January 1, the following beaches will be designated for families only: Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah Beach 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, Sunrise Beach, and Al Mamzar Beach.

This initiative ensures families have a designated space to enjoy Dubai's beaches in a more relaxed and comfortable environment. It also helps to manage the high volume of visitors typically seen during public holidays and festivals.

Dubai also announced January 1 as a paid holiday for all employees and their families to usher in the New Year.

The stage is set for a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration in the emirate, with thousands of tourists and residents flocking to the city's most popular spots to witness its renowned fireworks display.

The beaches in Dubai provide a panoramic view of the skyline, along with a breathtaking display of fireworks lighting up the horizon.

Fireworks locations

Fireworks will light up the first few minutes of the New Year 2025 from a total of 36 locations across Dubai. Among the primary celebration venues are:

- Burj Park: Burj Khalifa will come alive with a grand display as the sky over Downtown Dubai glows with fireworks.

- Global Village: A seven-celebration countdown will take place on December 31, starting at 8 PM and ending at 1 AM.

- Dubai Festival City Mall: Fireworks alongside a special performance by Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily.

Here’s a full list of places where you can ring in the New Year with stunning firework displays:

  1. Burj Khalifa
  2. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
  3. Jumeirah Golf Estates
  4. Sofitel Dubai The Palm
  5. Arabian Ranches Golf Club
  6. Expo City
  7. One and Only Royal Mirage Hotel
  8. Summer - Dubai Festival
  9. Dubai Festival City Mall
  10. Atlantis The Royal Hotel
  11. Emirates Golf Club
  12. Dubai Frame
  13. Palazzo Versace Dubai
  14. Jumeirah Beach Hotel
  15. The Beach and Bluewaters JBR
  16. Hatta
  17. Dubai Parks and Resorts
  18. Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach
  19. Al Saif Street
  20. Address Montgomerie Dubai
  21. Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort
  22. JA Beach Hotel Jabel Ali
  23. J1 Beach (La Mer)
  24. Terra Solis
  25. Bulgari Hotels and Resorts
  26. Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel
  27. Nshama Town Square
  28. One and Only Hotel The Palm
  29. Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel
  30. Al Marmoom Oasis Camp
  31. Voco Monaco Dubai
  32. Nikki Beach Resort Dubai
  33. Blu Oasis Resort
  34. Global Village
  35. Dubai Design District
  36. Top Golf Dubai

