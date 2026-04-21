New wheat farm in Sharjah to double output and expand global market reach

Sharjah is planning to establish a new wheat farm with the same specifications as its existing project in Mleiha, aimed at doubling production and expanding access to global markets, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced on Monday.

The announcement came during the harvest ceremony for the fourth season of the Seven Spikes wheat farm in Mleiha, where the Sharjah Ruler highlighted the emirate’s broader push to strengthen food security through healthy, natural and sustainable agricultural production.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said the new project forms part of an integrated agricultural vision designed not only to raise output, but also to reinforce the reputation of Sharjah’s products as high-quality, trustworthy and naturally produced goods. He linked the initiative to the emirate’s wider efforts to provide healthier food options and reduce dependence on products affected by chemicals and preservatives.

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Support for local farmers

The Ruler said 580 farmers have benefited from the wheat seed distribution initiative and are working under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

He praised their role in developing the sector and said the department continues to provide a full range of support services, including cultivation, ploughing and land rehabilitation.

Innovation and challenges

He also pointed to innovation as a central pillar of the emirate’s farming model, noting the successful development of nano clay technology to improve soil quality and boost productivity. The technology is expected to be distributed to farmers to help restore land affected either by chemical use or by sandy conditions that limit water retention.

Addressing one of the main challenges facing agriculture in the region, Sheikh Dr Sultan said water costs remain a major concern, but added that supportive projects are under way to help reduce the burden on farmers. These include the distillation project in Kalba and Al Madina Lake, as well as government-backed initiatives to lower electricity costs, measures he said would positively affect both agricultural quality and production costs.

He also stressed the importance of proper marketing, saying the value of agricultural goods lies not only in production volume but in how they are positioned as healthy and reliable products in the market.

The Mleiha wheat project itself has become a flagship component of Sharjah’s food security agenda. During the event, Sheikh Dr Sultan watched the harvesting process for the fourth season, carried out using advanced machinery capable of reaping the crop, separating grain from straw, collecting residue and compressing wheat straw into bales.

The Sharjah Ruler also reviewed scientific research conducted by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, including a wheat breeding and improvement programme being implemented through what was described as the UAE’s first specialised biotechnology laboratory for wheat.

The programme is designed to support a more sustainable agricultural system that makes better use of resources, protects the environment and deploys modern technology to improve farming methods.

The event further showcased related initiatives supporting Sharjah’s agricultural ecosystem, including the Baba Sultan for Healthy Food programme, which promotes nutrition awareness across educational institutions, as well as student-led research projects focused on desertification, smart farming and the use of nano clay in wheat cultivation.