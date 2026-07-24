New Umrah visa or tourist entry to Saudi Arabia? UAE travel experts explain options

Saudi Arabia's newly introduced one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa has given the faithful another option to perform the pilgrimage. But with four main visa categories now available, travel agents said that many UAE residents are in confusion on which one best suits their travel plans.

Besides the new multiple-entry Umrah visa, pilgrims can also perform Umrah using a multiple-entry tourist visa, a single-entry tourist visa or the single-entry Umrah visa. While all four options allow travellers to undertake the pilgrimage, each serves a different purpose.

"The best visa depends on how often someone plans to travel to Saudi Arabia and whether they intend to visit only for Umrah or combine it with tourism," said Shihab Perwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tours and Travels.

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New multiple-entry Umrah visa

The latest visa is aimed at pilgrims who intend to perform Umrah several times during the year. According to Shihab, the visa is valid for one year, allows multiple entries and permits pilgrims to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days in total during its validity. The days can be divided across several trips.

The visa costs around Dh600 to Dh650, depending on the travel agency, and is usually processed within two working days. Unlike the tourist visa, it can only be used for Umrah purposes.

Multiple-entry tourist visa

Travel agents say the existing one-year multiple-entry tourist visa remains one of the most popular options among UAE residents. Costing around Dh425, it allows travellers to enter Saudi Arabia multiple times over one year. Processing can take anywhere between one week and one month, depending on the application.

"The tourist visa is suitable for people who want to perform Umrah while also visiting other cities or spending time in the Kingdom for tourism," said Jaseem from Al Shammar Hajj and Umrah Service.

Single-entry tourist visa

For those planning only one visit, the single-entry tourist visa remains another option to perform Umrah. Travel agents said it generally costs around Dh300 to Dh350 and is processed within two to five working days.

Like the multiple-entry tourist visa, it can be used by eligible travellers who wish to combine Umrah with tourism.

Single-entry Umrah visa

The single-entry Umrah visa is available for pilgrims making a one-time visit. According to travel agents, it generally costs around Dh350 to Dh450 and takes two to three working days to process. It is intended specifically for Umrah and does not provide the flexibility offered by tourist visas.

Nusuk registration remains essential

Regardless of which visa travellers choose, agents stressed that completing the required procedures on the Nusuk platform remains mandatory before performing Umrah.

"Whether someone has an Umrah visa or a tourist visa, the required procedures on Nusuk must still be completed before performing Umrah," said Abdullah from Bin Karam Hajj and Umrah Services.

He added that pilgrims hoping to visit Rawdah (Riyaz-ul-Jannah) at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah should also register through Nusuk, as appointments are allocated through the platform.

Agents clarified that pilgrims are free to book their own flights and hotels. However, the required travel details, including accommodation, return tickets and transport arrangements, must be submitted as part of the application process. For those using the new multiple-entry Umrah visa, fresh travel details are required for every visit, even though the visa itself remains valid for one year.