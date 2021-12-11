New UAE workweek: Major private company announces blended work schedule for employees

Country's ranking jumped two positions to 12th in the appeal sub-index and up by five positions to 50th in investment and development index
A major UAE business conglomerate has announced its staff will adopt a hybrid style working schedule from January 1, 2022.
Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) has made the shift, keeping with the new weekend shift announced by the UAE government. The company staff will have a blended work timetable which means a four-day office schedule, while Fridays will be work from home, said the company in a press statement.
"The government weekend starts at noon on Fridays and ends on Sunday. UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week," said ESAG.
The conglomerate has a diverse business portfolio in retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate sectors.
"The UAE has always taken the lead in the region while rethinking its workweek, first the transition from a Thursday-Friday weekend to Friday-Saturday in 2006 and now changing its weekend in keeping with global timelines," said group CEO Easa Al Gurg.
"The new working schedule encourages staff to have a healthy work-life balance and also supports those with school-going children, encouraging family time and interaction," he added.
"We also aim to create a work environment where everyone is dedicated to delivering a strong performance whilst being in a healthy state of mind and body. Through this, we believe we will improve productivity and ultimately profit," stated Al Gurg.
"As a leading private sector enterprise which engages with multiple business partners across the world, this change in the working week will help us further expand our reach, align with global market movements, as well as further achieve strategic agreements across diverse sectors," he added.
