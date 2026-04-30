New UAE worker housing rules explained: Free internet, safety, hygiene updates

Labour accommodations across the UAE must provide free internet and be cleaner, safer, and more comfortable. A guide published by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) sets new standards to improve workers' living conditions across the UAE.

What’s new for workers

The updated guidelines focus on making daily life easier and more dignified. Workers must now have free internet access in their accommodation, helping them stay connected with family and access online services.

For larger communities housing 1,000 workers or more, medical support is strengthened, including first-aid rooms and on-site clinics. The rules also encourage recreational spaces and common areas, giving workers places to relax after long workdays.

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Better living conditions inside rooms

The guide clearly defines what a worker's room should provide.

Each worker must have:

A proper bed (no sleeping on floors)

A personal storage space and locker

Clean bedding and basic furniture

The rules also improve privacy and comfort by ensuring:

Proper ventilation and air conditioning

Curtains for windows

Adequate space for each resident

Cooking inside rooms is not allowed, helping maintain hygiene and safety.

Focus on hygiene and cleanliness

Cleanliness is a major part of the new standards. Accommodation must be:

Cleaned daily

Equipped with proper waste disposal systems

Supported by pest control measures

Bathrooms, kitchens and dining areas must be maintained in line with health standards, with enough facilities based on the number of people. Workers must also have access to clean drinking water and properly managed kitchen and dining spaces.

Health and safety get stricter

The guidelines place strong emphasis on safety and disease prevention.

Facilities must include:

First-aid rooms

Isolation rooms for sick residents

Plans to control the spread of diseases

In larger accommodations, 24-hour medical clinics may be required. Fire safety systems, emergency exits and regular inspections are also mandatory to ensure worker safety at all times.

Clear rules to prevent violations

To ensure compliance, Mohre has introduced a structured system to classify violations.

Issues such as:

Overcrowding

Poor ventilation

Lack of clean water

Fire safety failures are treated as serious risks that must be corrected immediately

This helps authorities monitor accommodations more effectively and take action where needed.

How this benefits workers

The new rules are designed to improve workers’ everyday lives in practical ways.

Staying connected: Free internet allows workers to speak with families and access services easily

Better health: Cleaner spaces, medical support and proper ventilation reduce health risks

More comfort: Personal space, proper beds and organised facilities improve rest and wellbeing

Safer living: Strict safety checks reduce risks from fire, overcrowding or poor infrastructures

Overall, the guidelines aim to create a safe, stable and respectful living environment for workers across the country.

What employers must do

Employers are required to either provide compliant accommodation or offer housing allowances, depending on their workforce structure. Companies with larger numbers of low-income workers must ensure housing meets all approved standards and is regularly maintained.