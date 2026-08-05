New UAE work visa requirements for Ghanaians, Ghana ministry says

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed its citizens of new requirements for those applying for jobs in the UAE.

These new requirements, the ministry said, were established under the UAE Cabinet's decision, under which all persons applying for employment visas to the UAE will be required to obtain a Good Conduct Certificate, also known as a Police Clearance Certificate.

The implementation of the new requirement were to be undertaken in two phases in Ghana, the authority said. Both phases are currently in effect.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the first phase, the requirement was to apply to all worker categories applying for employment visas from Ghana. This went into effect on March 30, 2026.

The second phase that went into effect on July 20, 2026, established that the requirement will also apply

First Phase: Took effect from March 30 2026; the requirement applies to all worker categories applying for employment visas from Ghana.

Second Phase: Took effect from July 20 2026; the requirement will also apply to all worker categories arriving in the UAE.

The authority also informed prospective applicants that Ghanaians currently in the UAE on visit visas, who intend to convert their visas to employment visas, that they have 45 days to comply with the new requirements.

The authority urged citizens to reach out in case of any questions or concerns.