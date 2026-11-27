Road safety experts are renewing calls for stricter enforcement, better driver behaviour and a system that can measure whether the rules are being followed, after two deadly crashes in less than two weeks killed 27 people.

The calls come as a new traffic regulation capping driving at nine hours in 24, to prevent fatigue, is set to take effect on January 1, 2027. The rule also bans driving when fatigue affects safety, even if a driver has been on the road for less than nine hours.

Thomas Edelmann, founder of RoadSafetyUAE, said the rule is welcome but that the world's best systems rely on one key device: the tachograph. "The tachograph is a machine that records the vehicle performance: how long the vehicle is driven, where is it driven, how fast it is driven," he told Khaleej Times. How the UAE will implement and enforce the system is still unclear, he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He pointed to the UAE's taxi monitoring system as a possible model. "We know that all the data of the taxis are recorded into a smart policing system," he said. He suggested extending it to other vulnerable road users, including trucks, buses and motorcycle delivery riders.

Who is responsible?

One unresolved question is who will be held accountable when rules are broken — the driver or the company that employs them.

"We haven't seen anything yet," Thomas said. "I think the full details will be communicated so there's no misunderstanding about who is held responsible."

Dr Mustafa Aldah, a road safety expert who has studied crashes for over 20 years, said the key is measurement. "You cannot improve what you cannot measure, and we cannot currently measure and monitor driving times for drivers who drive for work," he said.

Having seen tachograph systems in the UK, Dr Mustafa said the technology exists but implementation is the challenge. It requires will from both businesses and the public sector, he said, "even if this affects the way they operate, because human lives are precious".

Broken-down vehicles

The Ras Al Khaimah crash earlier this week which killed 13 people, happened when a bus hit a truck that had stopped on the roadside with a mechanical fault. Several other UAE crashes have involved vehicles that were broken down or stalled.

Both experts said the way such vehicles are marked is a serious problem. Warning triangles are rarely seen, especially on trucks, Aldah said. Some truck and bus drivers place a fire extinguisher or a metal cylinder in front of the vehicle, which "could act as a projectile when it's hit".

He said he struggled to set up a triangle when his own car broke down, as he was stressed from watching the traffic behind him. The triangle should be redesigned so it can be deployed in seconds, he said, and driving schools should teach new drivers breakdown procedures.

But Aldah cautioned against focusing on trucks alone. "The main issue here is not the presence of a broken-down vehicle or someone on the shoulder, it is the fact that most drivers are driving without focusing on the road," he said. Drivers who stay focused and leave a gap of two seconds or more would not crash into a stationary object, he added.

A national programme

Steve Burnell, CEO of STS Group, which operates thousands of school buses in the UAE, said the recent tragedies show the need for a unified, nationwide heavy-vehicle safety programme with mandatory standards, consistent enforcement and clear accountability across all seven Emirates.

Restricting driving hours alone is not enough, he said. He called for a measurable, auditable framework covering duty hours, driving time, rest periods and cumulative working hours, backed by technology and independent auditing.

"Safety must never be compromised by commercial pressures, operating margins or an operator's willingness to invest," he said.