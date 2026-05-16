Too much screen time? New treatment for dry eye disease gets approval in UAE

The dry eye disease is considered a common condition that can cause irritation, burning sensation, blurred vision and discomfort

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 12:45 PM
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The UAE has become the third country to approve Miebo, a new eye drop that treats the dry eye disease, after the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) cleared the medication for use in the country.

The treatment, developed by Bausch + Lomb, is aimed at treating the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide and can impact visual comfort and quality of life.

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Miebo contains an active substance called perfluorohexyloctane and is the first prescription eye drop designed to directly target tear evaporation, one of the leading causes of the dry eye disease. According to the company, the treatment helps improve tear film stability and relieve associated symptoms.

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The approval was based on positive findings from two clinical studies, GOBI and MOJAVE, involving more than 1,200 patients. The studies showed statistically significant improvements in both the signs and symptoms of the disease during the treatment period.

With the approval, the UAE joins a small group of countries that have cleared the treatment, reflecting the country’s efforts to accelerate access to advanced pharmaceutical innovations and strengthen healthcare services.

Dry eye disease is considered a common condition that can cause irritation, burning sensation, blurred vision and discomfort, particularly among people who spend long hours looking at digital screens or staying in air-conditioned environments.

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