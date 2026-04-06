New transport plan to ease Dubai-Sharjah-Ajman traffic

Public transport solutions linking Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, along with a Dh6-billion federal highway project, were among key plans reviewed as the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council held its first meeting of 2026. Chaired by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the council also reviewed studies related to limiting the growth in vehicle numbers in the UAE.

Dubai-Sharjah-Ajman transport plan

The council reviewed a major public transport plan targeting one of the country’s busiest commuter corridors between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

The proposal includes a network of 10 key routes supported by Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems and dedicated lanes, with direct links to metro stations and major city centres. BRT is a high-capacity bus-based system that operates on exclusive lanes, enabling faster and more reliable journeys similar to metro services, but at lower cost and with greater flexibility.

Authorities said the plan is aimed at reducing reliance on private vehicles while improving commute times and connectivity across densely populated areas. Work is also underway to link Ajman more effectively to the Third and Fourth Federal Corridors, providing alternative routes and easing pressure on existing roads.

Fourth federal corridor

The council also reviewed progress on the Fourth Federal Corridor, a flagship road project designed to enhance connectivity between the emirates and increase overall road capacity.

The planned corridor will span about 68km, featuring 6 to 8 lanes in each direction, 10 major intersections and four flyovers, at an estimated cost of Dh6 billion. Officials discussed updated route alignments and coordination with local authorities to ensure integration with wider development plans.

The corridor would become the country’s fourth pan-emirate highway, joining three existing major federal routes: the E11 (Al Ittihad), E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed) and E611 (Emirates Road).

The project is expected to improve traffic flow, ease congestion and support the efficient movement of people and goods across the country.

Vehicle growth

The council reviewed the outcomes of federal policy studies related to limiting the growth in vehicle numbers.

Addressing the Federal National Council last year, Al Mazrouei had pointed to proposals for stricter car ownership rules to ease traffic between Dubai and Sharjah.

He noted that vehicle growth in Dubai has exceeded 8 per cent, significantly higher than the global average of around 2 per cent, underscoring the need for updated policies and legislation. Proposed measures include improving road corridors between emirates, developing new roadways, better integrating mass transit systems, and introducing new modes of public transport.

Focus on integrated, sustainable mobility

Discussions also covered efforts to strengthen the public transport ecosystem by linking residential areas with major business hubs.

Officials reviewed lessons from recent weather-related disruptions, highlighting the importance of improved preparedness, coordination and response mechanisms to ensure road safety and continuity of traffic movement.

Al Mazrouei added that expanding public transport and integrating different modes of mobility would help reduce congestion, lower emissions and enhance overall quality of life.