UAE: New superyacht marina to be launched in Ras Al Khaimah

A new phase of development is taking shape at Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah, with plans underway for a state-of-the-art marina on Raha Island that will expand the emirate’s coastal offering, it was announced on Thursday during the International Real Estate Investment Summit.

The project will be developed in coordination with the Monaco Yacht Club. The new marina will accommodate a range of vessels, including large superyachts, and is set to become a hub for residents and visitors drawn to the emirate’s growing waterfront lifestyle.

According to Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, the company is nearing completion of ongoing projects on neighboring Hayat Island. "In about a year and a half, Hayat Island should be fully built," Muhtadi said. "At that point, our attention will turn to Raha Island, where the inner harbour will be dedicated to smaller boats, and the new marina will cater to larger superyachts."

Mina Al Arab spans nearly four million square meters and combines residential, leisure, and hospitality elements across two interconnected islands. The handover of villas on Hayat Island in 2023 marked a key milestone in the wider master plan.

The upcoming marina is just one element of a broader wave of luxury investment transforming the coastline. In recent months, global hospitality and design brands including Armani, Four Seasons, Anantara, and Nikki Beach have announced or launched projects in the emirate. Among these is the soon-to-launch Armani Beach Villas Resort, a collaboration between RAK Properties and the Giorgio Armani team.

Muhtadi noted that such partnerships underscore international operators' confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s investment environment. “These brands carry out detailed due diligence before committing to a new market,” he said. “Their presence reflects strong trust in the emirate’s regulatory framework and long-term growth vision.”

Growth figures reinforce this momentum. RAK Properties has reported a 32 per cent increase in revenue and an 80 per cent rise in profitability as of September, with international buyers now accounting for about 70 per cent of the developer’s investor base.

Environmental considerations remain central to the emirate’s development strategy. Within Mina Al Arab, several projects are being constructed around protected mangrove habitats, maintaining a balance between progress and preservation.