New Sharjah committee to reduce warehouse fire risk; severe penalties for violations

Sharjah will set up a committee to control and remove violations, and reduce fire risk, in commercial and industrial warehouses.

The committee will conduct comprehensive inspection tours in all warehouses to assess the extent of compliance of the facilities with safety and safety standards.

Preventive measures will be implemented to reduce the incidence and recurrence of fires, including imposing severe penalties on those who do not comply with preventive standards and storing hazardous and flammable substances.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The committee is headed by the General Command of the Sharjah Police and members of the following entities: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Municipal Affairs Department, Economic Development Department, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

The decision to set up the committee came today during a meeting of Sharjah's Executive Council.

