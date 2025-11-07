New UAE rules crack down on human trafficking, fake Emiratisation by business centres

UAE has mandated that business centres pre-screen their employees before granting them user access to Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) systems.

These business centres refer to private-sector institutions that provide support to establishments and individuals looking to avail of the Ministry’s services.

The centres must maintain the privacy of customer data and documents. The new resolution also states that legal sanctions and administrative penalties will be applied against any business centre proved to have committed violations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These violations include:

Operating outside the authorised scope of activity for which the centre is licensed

Absence of an established and genuine employment relationship with workers registered under the centre

Human trafficking crimes

Employing or recruiting a worker without obtaining a work permit for them

Failure to employ a worker for whom a work permit has been issued

Allowing an employee to work for other employers without meeting the necessary conditions and adjusting their status accordingly

Providing incorrect data, documents, or information to Mohre

Engaging in ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes.

If business centre employees exploit or misuse the authorisation granted to them to access the Ministry’s systems, they may be referred for legal action to the judiciary.