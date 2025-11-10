New resort Janu Al Marjan Island announced; to open late 2028 in RAK

Wynn Resorts and Marjan have announced their second joint venture on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah: Janu Al Marjan Island.

Located directly across Wynn Al Marjan Island — the UAE’s first integrated resort — the luxury development is scheduled to open in late 2028.

The resort will be managed and operated by Aman Group, known for its high-end hotels, resorts, and branded residences. Janu will feature 132 rooms overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a wellness centre with yoga studio, gym, banya and hammam, as well as two restaurants, a mixology bar, a nightlife venue, and a Kids’ Club. The property will also include a private beach, beach club, and pool.

Adjacent to the hotel, a residential tower will offer Janu-branded residences, comprising one- to five-bedroom units and a limited number of standalone villas.

Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said the integrated resort is “delighted to have them as a neighbor”.

“Beyond the standalone merits of the investment, we expect Janu’s guests and residential owners will be an additional source of high-quality visitation to Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said Janu’s “philosophy of soulful luxury aligns perfectly with our vision for Al Marjan Island, and we are proud to welcome this iconic brand to our growing portfolio of landmark developments”.