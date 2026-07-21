'Family content creators': UAE launches new programme to train influencers

The UAE has launched the ‘Family Content Creators’ programme, designed to train and empower influencers to produce responsible, value-driven content to foster positive digital habits and reinforce national identity.

The initiative, rolled out by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the New Media Academy, aims to nurture a new generation of content creators capable of championing family cohesion, compassion, and shared humanitarian values across social media platforms.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, UAE's Minister of Family, emphasised the critical role of the family unit in the nation’s future.“The UAE firmly believes that the family is the cornerstone of society, and investing in its stability and cohesion is an investment in the nation’s future,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“As digital platforms continue to expand their influence, it has become increasingly important to empower content creators with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver positive digital content that supports families, enhances quality of life, and reinforces the authentic values that define our society.”

The minister added that the programme reflects a strategic commitment to shaping a safer, more responsible digital environment for future generations by fostering a culture of constructive dialogue and positive parenting.

Two-track training

The programme is structured around two core tracks, built to the highest standards of professional training.

The first phase consists of a four-week intensive training boot camp, bringing together 62 participants selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants. Throughout the month, participants will engage in practical workshops covering scriptwriting, storytelling, photography, editing, publishing strategies, platform management, and data analysis. The curriculum heavily integrates values-based, family, and social knowledge alongside advanced digital skills.

Following the training phase, 13 outstanding participants will be selected to advance to the second track for seven-month incubation programme.

During this extended phase, experts from the New Media Academy will provide tailored, one-on-one mentorship. Participants will receive direct support for content production and creative direction to develop a distinctive digital identity and a comprehensive content strategy, executed along a clearly defined timeline.

Diverse community voices

To ensure a rich diversity of perspectives, the programme has adopted an inclusive selection approach. Participants include a broad spectrum of talent, ranging from beginner to advanced content creators with a focus on community affairs.

The cohort features mothers and fathers sharing the realities of everyday family life, alongside young people developing content tailored to their peers in a contemporary style.

Additionally, the programme has welcomed professionals whose daily work supports family wellbeing. This includes specialists caring for People of Determination and senior citizens, paediatricians, social workers, teachers, family lawyers, and media professionals focused on government initiatives such as housing and social benefits.

The overarching goal of the initiative is to equip these specialised creators with the modern digital tools required to deliver compelling messages that have a meaningful cognitive and behavioural impact on audiences of all ages, ultimately highlighting family stability as a pillar of social security in the UAE.