Is a ‘new Middle East’ emerging? Experts debate region’s political, economic shifts

Military force alone will not create a “new Middle East”, while economic influence and regional coordination may prove far more decisive, speakers said during a panel discussion at the Gulf Influencers summit on Monday.

Mohammed Baharoon, Director-General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre questioned whether the region could be reshaped through military power alone.

“Our question today is whether the unilateral use of military force in our region can produce a new Middle East,” he said. “That may be true if military force is the only factor, but it is not the only factor. There are other concepts of power, so the new Middle East will not be as some imagine.”

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He said economic strength has become one of the most influential tools in shaping modern geopolitics. “The economy is one dimension of power. Power is not only military power,” he said.

“In fact, the economy may be more influential than military force. If we compare Russia’s military power with China’s influence, China is more influential because of its economic power.”

Turning to the Gulf, Baharoon said the Gulf Cooperation Council remains valuable despite areas that need reform. “There is no doubt there are different shortcomings, but even if there are shortcomings, does that mean it has no benefit? I do not think so. It simply needs reviews.”

The session, titled Is There a New Middle East?, also featuredKuwaiti writer Khaled Al Tarrah who said Gulf unity has often been stronger in rhetoric than in practice, calling for a more honest reassessment of the bloc.

“As Arabs, we are emotional people and we have long united through songs and slogans,” he said. “But if we come to the song ‘Our Gulf is One’ and look at reality today, our Gulf is not one.”

He said the GCC system faces internal weaknesses that must be openly addressed in light of shifting regional dynamics. “There is erosion within the Gulf Cooperation Council system. This structure needs frankness and accountability to address these gaps amid new challenges and transformations,” he said.

Al Tarrah also criticised what he described as paralysis within the organisation’s general secretariat, saying member states must take greater responsibility in driving collective action. “There appears to be paralysis in the General Secretariat, and member states bear responsibility because they must move,” he said.

He called for restructuring the GCC into a more integrated model capable of unified political and security positions.“This structure must be reorganised in a complementary and integrated way,” he said.

He also said the Gulf should project a stronger collective identity externally.“Our message must be unified. We are not a scattered group. We are a united bloc capable of leading a political and military position.”

The panel focused on whether current conflicts, economic competition and shifting alliances are accelerating a historic regional transition, with speakers agreeing that the future Middle East will be shaped as much by markets, institutions and unity as by military events.