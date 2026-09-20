New guide explains age cut-off, grade eligibility for Dubai school admissions

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)’s new private schools handbook provides renewed guidance on the new admission age policy for the 2026–27 academic year.

The guidance remains particularly relevant for new families joining schools in Dubai, as well as exceptional admissions cases that may continue into September and October.

This comes after KHDA on Thursday launched four compliance handbooks for private educational institutions in Dubai under the Flexible Regulation Framework, as part of the Education 33 (E33) strategy.

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The handbooks cover early childhood centres, private schools, higher education institutions and training institutes, supporting the learner journey from the early years through school and higher education to skills development, training and lifelong learning.

Here’s what parents need to know about the much-talked-about new school admission cut-off, as the 2026–27 academic year for international curriculum schools got underway on August 31, 2026.

What is the new school admission age cut-off?

The official age cut-off for children entering Kindergarten and Grade 1 in the 2026–27 academic year is December 31 of the admission year, replacing the previous August 31 cut-off.

The policy applied to new admissions to schools and kindergartens that began their academic year in August or September. Existing students were not affected.

Schools that began their academic year in April continued to use March 31 as the cut-off.

Why was the admission cut-off changed?

The policy was introduced following a recommendation from the Ministry of Education after a technical and educational review.

The stated reasons are:

1. To achieve fairness and equal opportunities for all students

2. To support students’ educational and social readiness

3. To ensure stability in academic progression and avoid disruptions to learning pathways

The decision was issued based on a recommendation from the Ministry of Education, as part of ongoing efforts to develop educational policies based on scientific methodologies.

This followed a comprehensive technical and educational review that was based on:

Analysis of academic data for more than 39,000 students in schools

International benchmarking and studies of best practices

Extensive research on all aspects of children’s readiness for early education

Who has the new eligibility criteria been applying to?

The 2026–27 eligibility guidance applies to children not previously registered in any school system and covered public and private schools beginning in August or September.

Eligibility depends on the child’s date of birth and the curriculum followed.

Children born between January 1 and December 31, 2023 are eligible for Pre-Kindergarten in American, Australian, Canadian and other foreign curricula; FS1 in British schools; and Petite Section (PS) in French schools.

Children born between January 1 and December 31, 2022 are eligible for KG1 under the Ministry of Education and American/foreign curricula, FS2 under the British curriculum and Moyenne Section (MS) under the French curriculum.

Children born between January 1 and December 31, 2021 can enter KG2 under the Ministry of Education and American/foreign curricula, Year 1 under the British curriculum and Grande Section (GS) under the French curriculum.

A special provision is in place for children born between September 1 and December 31, 2021, who were not eligible for enrolment in 2025–26. They may have registered for either KG1 or KG2 in 2026–27.

Children born between January 1 and December 31, 2020 were eligible for Grade 1 under the Ministry of Education and American/foreign curricula, Year 2 under the British curriculum and Cours Préparatoire (CP) under the French curriculum.

Are there special rules for British curriculum schools?

Yes. For FS1 and FS2, children born between September 1 and December 31 who did not turn three by the start of the school year may have been assessed by the school, in consultation with parents, for readiness to join FS1.

If they are not considered ready, they may enrol in FS1 the following academic year.

For children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, a one-time transitional measure applied in 2026–27, allowing schools and parents to jointly decide whether FS1 or FS2 was the more suitable placement.

What about schools that start in April?

For April-start schools, the March 31 cut-off remained in place.

For 2026–27, children born between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 were eligible for KG1; those born between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 for KG2; and those born between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 for Grade 1.

What happens if a child transfers schools or comes from abroad?

The new age cut-off does not mean a child automatically moves into a particular grade when transferring between schools or curricula.

For students transferring between schools, changing curricula or arriving from outside the UAE, placement is based on the last successfully completed grade, in accordance with approved certificate-equivalency procedures.

The aim is to maintain educational continuity and avoid disruption to the student’s academic progression.