UAE: New destination in Umm Al Quwain opens with camping, off-road activities

A new destination in Umm Al Quwain is bringing campers and adventure-seekers together with dedicated camping zones, integrated facilities, public services and leisure activities, along with safe, purpose-built tracks for off-road experiences.

Arqoob offers a range of recreational and sporting experiences, including dedicated off-road vehicle and bicycle tracks, camping and desert trip areas, as well as spaces for artistic, cultural, and family activities. Visitors can enjoy fully serviced, safe adventures within natural settings that showcase the emirate's tranquility and beauty.

The destination is a vibrant hub for young motorsports fans, with specialised areas for competitive events and safe driving challenges. These initiatives aim to promote responsible participation and foster community among youth.

Facilities include comprehensive public services, camping amenities, and secure paths, ensuring comfort and safety for all visitors.

Arqoob, now open to the public, is rolling out phased development to expand activities and enhance the overall visitor experience, according to officials. Several additional stages are underway to upgrade facilities and introduce new offerings, ensuring the project continues to grow in line with Umm Al Quwain’s long-term vision to strengthen its appeal as a distinctive tourism hub.

The project was initiated under the directives of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and Chairman of the Executive Council. It serves as a unique addition to the emirate’s tourism landscape, aiming to enhance regional visibility by blending natural landscapes with a motorsports and desert-adventure experience.

Set to boost tourism

The project aligns with the emirate’s long-term strategy to diversify tourism, leveraging geographic strengths to promote sustainable, authentic economic growth through eco- and culture-based tourism.

The project is set to boost tourism and the local economy by attracting diverse visitors, supporting service sectors and SMEs, and raising Umm Al Quwain’s profile in leisure and sports tourism.

All facilities are being constructed to strict safety standards, with sustainability measures implemented to preserve resources and balance recreation with environmental protection.

With its combination of adventure, heritage, and accessible location, Arqoob is positioned as a top destination for motorsport and outdoor enthusiasts.

While current efforts focus on meeting motorsport and eco-tourism standards, future partnerships with regional and international organisations are anticipated to support the department’s long-term vision.