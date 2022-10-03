New game with two enigmatic hosts and 6,000+ winners with Emirates Draw games
Emirates Draw EASY6 Winning Numbers 06-37-02-16-33-18 , Emirates Draw MEGA7 Winning Numbers 1-9-4-7-1-6-7
October began on a very optimistic note for the first Emirates Draw EASY6 winners, followed by Emirates Draw MEGA7 yesterday. The socially responsible organization distributed a whopping AED 934,986 in aggregate draw winnings over the weekend.
The inaugural episode of Emirates Draw EASY6 introduced the two charming hosts presenting every Friday - Erica J Fernandes and Kinan Salameh. Erica is known by many as the 'Queen of Hearts'. She is a famed Indian actress as well as a wildly popular social media influencer for travel and fashion. Co-hosting the easy-to-play easy-to-win game is Kinan, a lifestyle influencer and TV Host from Syria, raising the style quotient with vibrant content to his buzzing social media pages.
The first EASY6 episode concluded with a phenomenal success granting 6,429 winners with AED 284,896.75 in cash prizes and six guaranteed winners of AED 15,000 each in the raffle. The AED 10 Million Grand Prize remains up for the taking by a single person or group who matches all six numbers. Participants have another opportunity to play during the next Emirates Draw EASY6 set to broadcast live this Friday, October 7, 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
Meanwhile, the 53rd episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 470 winners taking home a total winning amount of AED 650,090. Besides the seven guaranteed winners of the raffle, the main draw had 6 participants match 4 out of 7 digits to win AED 7,777, 34 participants match 3 out of 7 digits to win AED 777, and as many as 423 participants match 2 out of 7 digits to win AED 77. Finally, nearly 10 per cent of all participants matched 1 out of 7 digits to become instant AED 7 winners. The life-changing AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group who matches all seven numbers from right to left. Play more to win more in the next Emirates Draw MEGA7, set to broadcast live this Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website.