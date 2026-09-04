New Dubai lighting system to cut light pollution, glare and boost safety

Dubai is developing an integrated urban lighting system designed to transform how the city looks and feels after dark, with unified standards planned for projects across the emirate.

Announced by Dubai Municipality on Thursday, the framework will cover the technical, regulatory and governance requirements for urban lighting.

It is intended to improve the quality and consistency of lighting projects, minimise glare and light pollution, and support Dubai’s wider ambition to enhance quality of life.

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The initiative is being developed under the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee and will align with the Dubai Building Code.

Officials said the system would help create a more cohesive night-time identity for the city while highlighting landmarks and reflecting Dubai’s cultural character.

It is also expected to improve safety in public spaces and support the night-time economy by attracting more visitors to commercial, leisure and entertainment destinations.

Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality and a member of the Dubai Civility Committee, said lighting was central to the emirate’s vision for high-quality urban spaces.

“More than just a functional element, it is an urban language that defines Dubai’s character, tells its story and highlights its landmarks on the world stage,” he said.

Bin Ghalita said the project would build on Dubai’s combination of world-class infrastructure and strong aesthetic appeal, while improving the experience of residents and visitors.

He added that unifying standards and adopting international best practices would allow the city to respond to rapid urban growth without losing its distinctive identity.

Smart controls and lower emissions

The planned framework will examine global best practices before establishing technical specifications and clear responsibilities for government entities and private-sector partners.

Its implementation will include governance, compliance and oversight mechanisms, along with an execution roadmap and measures to assess the project’s impact.

Energy efficiency will be a major focus. The system will promote high-efficiency lighting, smart controls, dynamic dimming and optimised operating hours to help reduce power consumption and carbon emissions.

The project will also introduce measures to protect sensitive coastal and desert ecosystems from excessive artificial light. Clear criteria and digital workflows are expected to speed up applications, licensing and inspections while supporting long-term compliance.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project would establish a comprehensive technical and regulatory framework.

“These measures ensure a unified lighting system that complies with the Dubai Building Code and enhances the quality of the emirate’s urban environment,” she said.

The work will be carried out in phases, beginning with coordination between public- and private-sector stakeholders. A review of international practices and technical standards will follow, before the municipality sets core lighting requirements and develops an implementation roadmap.

The Dubai Civility Committee was established in September 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.