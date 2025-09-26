Sheikh Hamdan forms 'Dubai civility committee' to make emirate 'best, most beautiful'

Dubai, on Friday, formed a new "Civility Committee" to ensure that the emirate must be "the best, the most beautiful, the most refined, and the most civilised city in the world," announced Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

It will be chaired by Mohammed Al Gergawi, with Mattar Al Tayer as Deputy Chair; its members will be Abdulla Al Basti, Omar Al Olama, Abdullah Al Marri, Helal Al Marri, and Marwan bin Ghalita.

The creation of a new committee exclusively for maintaining the emirate comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

After the Dubai Ruler expressed his thoughts at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: "Dubai must be the best, the most beautiful, the most refined, and the most civilized city in the world", Sheikh Hamdan took action to turn his father's vision into reality.

The Dubai Civility Committee will aim to "present to the world the most refined modern-day experience in the world — a living model of progress, values, and human dignity," Sheikh Hamdan said.