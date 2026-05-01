New Darb toll gates, no WhatsApp banking: What UAE residents can expect in May

New solutions to ease traffic congestion and a system for scanning work permits to assess applicants and select the right talent are among the key changes set to take place in the UAE this May.

With temperatures shifting into the hotter season and residents anticipating Eid Al Adha, this month is expected to bring several lifestyle changes, along with more opportunities to unwind, slow down, and rest.

Here are 10 things we can look up to this May:

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1. Two new Darb toll gates

Staring Monday, May 4, two new Darb toll gates in the Capital, Abu Dhabi, will begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as part of efforts to enhance traffic flow on main roads and reduce congestion.

The two gates, the Ghantoot Toll Gate and Al Qurm Toll Gate, are located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street.

This willl bring the total number of Darb gates in the emirate to six. As per a previous Khaleej Times report on the Darb Toll gates system in Abu Dhabi, motorists can avoid toll charges by using Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, Arabian Gulf Street.

2. Third Primark store in Dubai

Fashion lovers in Dubai can look up to the grand opening of Primark's third and final branch in the emirate on May 21 at 3pm. Located in Mall of the Emirates (MOE), the new Primark will be part of a line‑up that also includes brands such as Skims and Ulta Beauty, positioning the store as a key anchor in the mall’s 'Mall of New Possibilities' expansion.

The cult-favourite budget retailer made its long‑awaited UAE debut at Dubai Mall on March 26, and then opened another store in City Centre Mirdif.

3. AI scanning of work permit applicants

To improve labour market productivity and attract skilled talent, the UAE has recently launched an artificial intelligence and robotics-powered system to assess work permit applicants.

The system introduces what authorities describe as “objective evaluation mechanisms” aimed at streamlining hiring decisions and aligning workforce quality with the needs of the modern economy. It went into effect on Friday, May 1.

4. No more WhatsApp banking

To enhance the safety of UAE residents' banking details, the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) has instructed and directed all banks and licensed financial institutions in the country to immediately stop using instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to deliver financial services or collect customer information.

Under the new directive, financial institutions are barred from using messaging apps to implement several tasks including, requesting or sharing customer data and information, intitiating or confirming transactions such as transfers, payments, credit or loan instructions, disputes or account changes. Read the full list here.

5. New parking zones in MBZ city

A new paid parking system will be launched in commercial sectors of Mohamed Bin Zayed City (MBZ City) from May 6. This third phase expansion plan aims to regulate parking, address traffic challenges, and improve mobility for road users in the area.

The paid parking will be applied in sectors ME9 and ME12. Motorists will have to pay a fee of Dh2 per hour for standard parking spaces.

6. Updated fuel prices

As the Middle East conflict drags on, the Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee in the UAE have increased the petrol prices for May 2026. New rates went into effect on Friday, May 1. A full tank is expected to cost up to Dh270.84.

Oil prices soared more than seven per cent to a fresh four-year high while stocks fell after US President Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes.

7. Arafah Day, Eid Al Adha

On Sunday, May 17, the crescent moon observers will search for the Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH crescent—a decision that is crucial to determine when will Eid Al Adha start in the UAE.

Eid Al Adha represents a special occasion for Muslims worldwide as it is one of the two biggest annual feasts on the Islamic Hijri calendar and it coincides with the Hajj season, when millions of Muslims flock to Makkah to perform the pilgrimage. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 and is preceded by Arafah Day, another day of religious significance to followers of the Muslim faith.

This year, Eid Al Adha is expected to begin either on Wednesday, May 27, or Thursday, May 28, depending on the moon sighting.

8. Long public holiday

Arafah Day is marked as a public holiday in the UAE. It is usually followed by the three-day Eid Al Adha celebrations. Together, they may give residents one of the year’s most appealing long-weekend opportunities.

If Arafah Day falls on Tuesday, May 26, and is followed by a 3-day Eid Al Adha break, residents will enjoy a paid public holiday in the UAE from Tuesday to Friday, May 29, as approved by the UAE Cabinet. Combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give residents a six-day extended holiday.

Taking a single day of annual leave on Monday, May 25, could effectively extend the break. When combined with the weekends before and after the holidays, employees could enjoy up to nine consecutive days off.

If Arafah Day falls on Wednesday, May 27, residents can look up to five-day long weekend to celerate Eid. All dates depend on the results of moon sighting and the official announcement of holidays by UAE authorities.

9. Mid-term break for third semester

The UAE Ministry of Education has announced that the mid-term break for the third semester, and Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative, teaching staff will be from May 25 to 29.

With weekends falling on May 23, 24 and again on May 30, and 31, the academic break will be effectively stretched the break, resulting in an extended nine-day holiday from classes.

According to the schedule, students will return to their classrooms on June 1 to resume the third semester, with mock exams being held on June 15 and 16.

10. Several attractions to close for summer

As temperatures in the UAE continue to soar with the begining of hot summer months, several attractions in the country are expected to shut its doors this month, before reopening them again when the weather cools down in Autumn.

Dubai's Global Village is due to close on May 10, with no plans to extend Season 30 until the date of publishing this article. Miracle Garden and Dubai Safari Park, too, will wrap up their seasons on May 31.