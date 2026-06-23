UAE’s new child social media rules spark push for safer, smarter digital habits

The UAE's new framework governing children's use of social media is being welcomed by educators, cybersecurity specialists and psychologists, who say it provides an opportunity to strengthen online safety while ensuring young people continue to benefit from digital technology.

Experts say the new measures recognise that protecting children online requires more than restricting access. Instead, they argue that lasting digital safety depends on schools, parents, technology platforms and regulators working together to build responsible online habits from an early age.

Philip Lee, executive vice principal at RAK Academy, said schools play a critical role in helping children develop safe and responsible technology habits while supporting their education.

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He said younger pupils require closely supervised and structured technology use, with lessons focusing on online safety, kindness, and privacy, while older students should gradually develop the critical thinking skills needed to navigate social media, misinformation and digital footprints independently.

"Technology should enhance learning rather than distract from it," Lee said, adding that schools should prepare students not only to use digital tools but also to use them responsibly.

He said collaboration between schools and families is equally important, noting that online safety cannot be achieved solely through schools.

According to Lee, parents should receive guidance on age-appropriate screen time, parental controls, and healthy digital habits, while schools should maintain open communication to identify and address concerns early.

Responding to the UAE's new children's social media framework, Lee said schools can strengthen digital safeguarding by expanding digital literacy across all age groups, reviewing acceptable-use policies to reflect new age and parental consent requirements, increasing staff training and introducing wellbeing check-ins for older students to monitor the impact of social media on adolescent mental health.

Cybersecurity experts say stronger safeguards are increasingly necessary as children spend more time online at younger ages.

Adli Dehelia, executive director of Service Development at Ankabut, cited findings from the Digital Use Survey by New York University Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), which, as previously reported by Khaleej Times, surveyed more than 10,000 parents of children aged 0 to 8.

The research found that 86 per cent of children in the UAE regularly engage in digital activities, with usage among those aged five to eight reaching 97 per cent.

He said the risks extend beyond excessive screen time to include harmful content, privacy breaches, cyberbullying and emerging threats such as AI-generated deepfakes designed to exploit or humiliate children.

"Children are forming their habits, identities, and digital skills online," Dehelia said. "Protecting them today is essential for preparing them to participate safely in tomorrow's digital economy."

He said measures such as age verification, default privacy settings and parental controls provide an important foundation, but they must be accompanied by digital literacy, parental engagement and greater accountability from online platforms.

"Rules provide the baseline," he said. "True resilience comes from helping children make informed decisions and giving parents the knowledge and tools to guide them."

Dehelia also called for digital literacy to become a core educational skill, alongside continued investment in age-appropriate technology infrastructure and greater transparency from social media platforms.

Mental health professionals say balanced technology use is equally important for children's long-term development.

Dr Alexandre Machado, clinical psychologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, warned that excessive social media use can affect attention, memory, emotional development and resilience.

He said constant digital stimulation can make it harder for children to sustain focus, while excessive online interaction may reduce the face-to-face experiences needed to develop empathy, impulse control and healthy social relationships.

However, he stressed that digital platforms also offer significant educational benefits when used intentionally and under adult guidance.

"The goal is to shift from screen time to screen value," he said, explaining that technology should complement rather than replace family interaction, outdoor play, and creative activities.

Machado said national policies should go beyond regulation by encouraging healthier alternatives to excessive screen use, including investment in sports, parks, extracurricular programmes and community activities.

He also called for digital wellbeing to become part of school education, alongside training for teachers and parents to recognize early signs of unhealthy technology use.

Experts agree that the UAE's new framework marks an important step towards creating a more balanced digital environment for children, but say its long-term success will depend on continued cooperation between families, schools, regulators ,and technology companies to ensure young people can benefit from digital innovation while remaining protected from online harm.