UAE's new Arabic law: How schools are transforming language learning by 2027

Schools across the UAE are preparing for a significant overhaul in how Arabic is taught and embedded in classrooms, as the country moves towards introducing a dedicated Arabic Language Law by 2027.

The proposed legislation is motivating institutions to rethink curriculum design, teaching methods and assessment strategies for Arabic.

Rather than treating Arabic as a standalone subject, schools are likely to integrate it more deeply into everyday learning, with a stronger focus on engagement, accessibility and outcomes for both native and non-native speakers.

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Educators say this will require changes not just to syllabuses, but also to teacher training and classroom practice.

The initiative, outlined by the Ministry of Culture at a recent Federal National Council (FNC) session, has been framed as a national priority to strengthen the role of Arabic in education and society.

For schools, this signals both increased expectations and expanded support to improve language outcomes.

Schools view reform as opportunity

For many educators, the proposed Arabic Language Law represents not just a regulatory shift, but an opportunity to reimagine how the language is taught in modern, multicultural classrooms.

The initiative could help elevate Arabic across school communities in a more meaningful way, said Dr Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Gems Executive Vice President Centre of Excellence for Arabic Language and Culture and Superintendent – CEO, Gems Al Khaleej International School.

She emphasised that schools are already investing in innovative models to support this vision, including dedicated centres focused on Arabic language excellence and cultural learning.

“At Gems, this commitment led to the establishment of the Gems Centre of Excellence for Arabic Language and Culture, which was launched in November 2024 with the vision of becoming a leading hub for Arabic language learning in the UAE.”

The centre, she explained, is designed to align with national education priorities while making learning more interactive and personalised for students of different abilities.

She added, “It integrates advanced tools such as virtual reality, interactive learning spaces, and AI-enabled technologies, including humanoid and telepresence robots, to make Arabic more engaging and accessible. It also provides personalised learning pathways for different abilities and learning styles.”

Dr Ghadeer said the long-term goal is to develop balanced learners who are strong in multiple languages while remaining connected to local identity.

“The future is not about positioning Arabic against English or other core subjects but about creating balanced multilingual learners who are globally competitive while remaining deeply connected to the language and culture of the UAE. Schools will increasingly need to design curriculum models that nurture this balance in thoughtful and meaningful ways.”

She added that teacher preparation will be central to the success of the reform.

“Teacher development is one of the most critical areas of focus. Delivering high-quality Arabic education requires well-trained educators, modern teaching methodologies, strong implementation frameworks, and access to innovative learning resources that resonate with today’s students.”

Curriculum redesign, teacher readiness take centrestage

As the UAE moves closer to formalising the Arabic Language Law, education experts say schools will need to reassess how Arabic is positioned within broader curriculum structures, particularly in international schools where multiple languages compete for instructional time.

Dr Marwa Ali Mahaia, Head of MOE, Oxford School, said significant progress has already been made, but implementation will need to be strengthened across the sector.

“Schools in the UAE have already made significant progress in strengthening Arabic language provision through improved curriculum planning, more engaging classroom practices, and a greater focus on student confidence and communication. However, readiness may vary across schools, particularly in meeting the needs of non-Arabic-speaking students.”

She said the key challenge is ensuring that Arabic is experienced as a living language rather than a purely academic requirement.

“To ensure effective implementation, schools will need to continue strengthening differentiated teaching, language acquisition strategies, assessment practices, and targeted support systems. The focus should be on helping students engage with Arabic meaningfully, not only as an academic subject, but as a language connected to culture, identity, and daily life in the UAE.”

She also highlighted that “investment in teacher capacity” will be particularly important.

Balancing cultural identity with global education goals

Dr Sheela Menon, Principal of Ambassador School Dubai, also stressed that the policy builds on existing expectations already in place across private schools.

According to her, the real challenge lies in making Arabic meaningful for non-native learners rather than simply increasing teaching hours.

“For schools with large non-Arabic-speaking student populations, the key challenge will not simply be increasing instructional time, but making Arabic learning more meaningful, engaging, and accessible.”

Dr Menon added that schools will need to carefully balance curriculum demands while maintaining international standards.

“Private schools may need to rebalance timetable structures, strengthen cross-curricular Arabic integration, and align assessment practices more closely with national expectations while still maintaining the integrity of international curricula. The balance between Arabic, English, and other core subjects will require thoughtful planning to ensure students remain globally competitive while also deeply connected to the UAE’s linguistic and cultural priorities.”