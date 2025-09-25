Apple opens fifth store in UAE; first in Al Ain

The first official Apple Store in Al Ain at Al Jimi Mall, and fifth in the UAE, opened its doors to the public at 10am on Thursday, September 25.

The tech giants marked the opening with thunderous applause, welcoming visitors with loud cheers as they walked in.

Customers can explore Apple’s full range of products and services, pick up orders from the Apple Store online, receive personalised guidance, and take part in Today at Apple sessions.

“We’re thrilled to open Apple Al Jimi Mall, our first store in Al Ain, just in time for the arrival of the latest iPhone generation — our most innovative lineup ever,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple Retail, and our team members can’t wait to help customers from across the Garden City and beyond discover and experience all of Apple’s products, including the latest iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3.”

At Apple Al Jimi Mall, customers can purchase the latest products, including MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips, iPad Pro with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 11, as well as accessories like the new AirPods Pro 3.

Customers can experience only-at-Apple retail services and offerings like personalised shopping sessions with specialists, monthly financing options, and upgrading through the Apple Trade In programme.

Today at Apple

Through Apple’s free, educational Today at Apple programme, customers are invited to learn how to get the most out of their Apple devices. Apple is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the lives of students as they pursue their education.

Through these collaborative in-store sessions, students and visitors of all backgrounds will be able to deepen their understanding of Apple technology while pursuing their passions. The program will feature a curated selection of Apple-led sessions across photography, video, art and design, music, and coding.