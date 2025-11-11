  • search in Khaleej Times
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Pakistan

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy distinguished relations across a range of areas of mutual interest and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 5:02 PM

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Pakistan in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy distinguished relations across a range of areas of mutual interest, and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership to serve shared interests and promote sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their people.