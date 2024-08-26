'Nervous, excited': Some UAE students are new to both school and country

These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries
Jeanette Santana felt anxious as she dropped her daughter off at school this morning. It wasn’t just because it was the first day after the long summer break, but because it marked her daughter’s first day of school in a new country.
The Filipino expat, who has been living in Dubai for the past 14 years, had been trying for years to convince her daughter to join her in the emirate. However, her daughter, who was raised in her grandparents’ home in Manila, was reluctant to leave.
“She was raised by her grandparents, so there was a generation gap that she began to feel. Gradually, she started realising that I could understand her better than her grandparents. It felt almost like I was proposing to my daughter, asking her to 'please come and be with me in Dubai'. Finally, she agreed,” said Jeanette, who works as an HR consultant for an architectural and engineering firm.
A few recent visits to Dubai and the appeal of building a career in a city that offers numerous educational opportunities ultimately helped her daughter make the decision.
“Coming from Manila, this is a big change for me, and I know many challenges may lie ahead as this is my first year in school in the UAE. It’s a mix of anxiety and excitement,” said Jancsey Alexa Camins, who joins Gems Founders School - Al Barsha this year.
“I’m starting Year 10 this year, and in a few years, it will be time for college. Dubai has many good schools and branches of renowned international universities, so I thought it was a good time to make this crucial move,” she added.
Meanwhile, Jeanette shared that she had been searching for a good school for nearly a year.
“I’ve been checking with parents about the school’s reputation, reading reviews, and tracking the school’s ratings. My colleagues and members of the Filipino community also recommended this school. The transition was fairly smooth, though we did face some challenges with the documentation in the Philippines. But because I started the process in March, everything was completed within a couple of months.”
Similarly, Atiq ur Rehman and his family have recently relocated to Dubai from Islamabad in pursuit of improved opportunities and a higher quality of life.
The Pakistani expat highlighted that they see this transition as an opportunity to meet new people, experience a different culture, and learn in a fresh environment.
“This is an opportunity to broaden your horizons and gain unique experiences. But starting a new school in a new country is a significant change that naturally brings a mix of apprehension and excitement. Therefore, we’ve been mentally preparing our son for this transition over the past few months, as he begins Year 4 here.”
“It's the first day of school in Dubai, and he's feeling a bit nervous. I chose GEMS Founders because it's a well-known and reputable brand. I applied to several GEMS schools, and I found that this one has a 'Very Good' rating and is more affordable compared to many other schools."
For Eiza Waheed there was also a sense of a fresh start, as she switched from an Indian curriculum school to a British curriculum school this year, feeling the initial nerves.
The 15-year old explained starting a new school meant trying new things and reinventing oneself.
“I was doing CBSE curriculum this year but my parents and I decided to move to British curriculum as I want to pursue A-levels. But I am sure with time, I’ll settle in, meet people, and get used to the routine,” said Eiza.
