Nepal security guard wins Dh30 million UAE Lottery, makes 4 friends millionaires

Four years ago, Tayab Khan arrived in the UAE from Nepal in search of a better future. Today, the 26-year-old security guard is celebrating a life-changing Dh30 million win after becoming the first Grand Prize winner of The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw under its current jackpot format.

The Abu Dhabi resident did not even watch the draw when the winning numbers were announced. Instead, he learned of the news through email.

"I had received similar emails before for small prizes, so I didn't think much of it," said Tayab. "But when I opened the email and saw Dh30 million, my hands were shaking, my legs were shaking. It felt like a dream."

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The winning ticket was shared among five close friends who regularly pooled money to buy lottery entries together. "The jackpot amount will be split equally, each friend receiving Dh6 million.

Khan said the group began participating in the UAE Lottery in early 2024 after he found it while scrolling through Facebook. The friends pooled their money and took turns selecting numbers each week. “There are five of us in total. We pooled our money and bought tickets regularly,” he said. “Each week, one person would take turns selecting the numbers."

Over time, the group won several small prizes by matching three or four numbers, which encouraged them to keep trying their luck. “There were times when it felt like it wasn't going to happen, but we never lost hope,” said Khan.

The first family member he informed about the win was his uncle in Nepal, whom he describes as a father figure and the person who helped him move to the UAE. “He's the reason I came here in the first place. When I told him how much we had won, he was completely speechless, and tears rolled down his face."

For Khan, the win represents more than financial freedom. His first priority is building a house for his family in Nepal. “My first goal was always to buy a good house for my family. Now I can build a proper house in a good location with everything a family needs."

The 26-year-old also plans to explore investment and business opportunities. “I have worked as an employee for four years. Now I want to move to the next level. I want to explore entrepreneurship and investment."

While much of the money will go to long-term goals, Khan admitted there are a couple of personal purchases he has dreamed of for years. “I have been eyeing a Mahindra Thar Jeep and a Rolex watch,” he said.

Khan added that the win would benefit all five friends, each at a different stage in life. “One of my friends has been away from his family for many years. Another has just got married, and one has just become a father. I am very happy for all of us,” said Khan.