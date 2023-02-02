NEP platform to contribute to UAE's economic growth: Top official

Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 1:06 AM

The National Experts Programme (NEP) contributes to the development of 15 UAE-based specialists over a rigorous eight-month programme that combines academics, immersive work experience, and mentoring by sector leaders to foster knowledge exchange and innovative thinking. In its third edition, NEP focuses on three strategic clusters: economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure.

“The National Experts Programme, created to contribute to the UAE’s long-term strategic economic development, will be an essential platform to recognise promising young leaders and nurture national talent,” Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, director of the programme, said.

Developed in 2019 under the direction of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, NEP is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation and future growth of sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities. The third edition was launched in November last year.

Al Shamsi noted that the learning and development programme supports the UAE’s strategic vision and fosters the development of sector leaders by cultivating specialised expertise and leadership skills in outstanding UAE-based professionals and equipping them to make a transformative impact on key social and economic sectors.

Through interactive and experiential activities, dialogue, and guided reflection, a selection of high-level, industry-leading mentors accelerate the personal and professional development of NEP participants, further cementing the value of lifelong learning, innovation and education as key pillars in the nation’s ongoing progress.

“Sustainability has been a focus of the programme since its first edition, with many NEP alumni, mentors and current participants leading in sectors across the field. Aligning with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative, this edition’s coursework will see the participants work together to develop reports outlining the impact of COP28 on their sectors and meet with heads of sustainability businesses across the UAE.”

Ahmed underlined that NEP is an important tool that will contribute to building the UAE’s future economy and will help continue the nation’s progress.

“The objectives of the programme are perfectly aligned with our wise leadership’s goals of fostering a culture of lifelong learning, education and professional excellence among our rich human talent base. NEP will not only advance a range of important socio-economic sectors but also play a pivotal role in the ongoing transformation and growth of the UAE,” Al Shamsi added.

Selection criteria for the programme include an in-depth analysis of each candidate’s profile to assess their sector-specific knowledge and skills and establish their commitment to driving the UAE forward and strengthening its position as a global destination for trade and business.