Neet UG 2026: Why over 1,800 UAE students must retake India’s medical entrance test

Nearly 1,800 to 1,900 students across the UAE are set to appear for the Neet UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, after India’s National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original test held on May 3 following allegations of malpractice and a paper leak.

The re-exam will be conducted at three centres in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi — under enhanced security measures and a few revised procedures aimed at safeguarding the integrity of one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

For thousands of Indian expatriate families in the UAE, the retest means more preparation, and anticipation as students once again gear up for the gateway examination for medical courses including MBBS, BDS and Ayurveda.

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With more than 2.2 million candidates appearing worldwide, the UAE remains the largest overseas Neet testing hub.

Why is the re-examination being held?

The NTA cancelled the May 3 examination after reports emerged of alleged paper leaks. Investigators found striking similarities between leaked question papers and the actual exam.

A multi-state probe was launched in India, and on May 12 the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation. Several arrests followed, including that of a chemistry professor from Pune who is alleged to have links to the examination process.

What changes are in place for the re-exam?

The exam duration has been increased from 180 minutes to 195 minutes.

The additional 15 minutes are intended to accommodate invigilation procedures such as collecting signatures and distributing and retrieving examination materials, ensuring that candidates do not lose actual writing time.

Sharjah Indian School principal Pramod Mahajan said students will also benefit from easier access to more rough-work sheets. “Two extra rough pages will now be made available to the candidates at the beginning, right after the instruction page.” So, left-handed candidates will no longer have to reach to the back. “Total rough-work pages doubled from two to four.”

Mahajan also noted that candidate allocations have shifted in the lead-up to the examination.

“In our center 55 more students have been allotted. NTA opened the link earlier and told candidates that if they wanted to change the centres, they could do so. Some may have come back from India (due to the regional conflict) that’s why the number in our center has increased,” he said.

What has the Government of India said?

India’s Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan warned that authorities would take strict action against any attempt to compromise the examination.

“The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination,” a government statement said.

Why is Neet considered one of the most important exams for medical aspirants?

Mahajan said Neet remains the single gateway for admission to a wide range of medical programmes in India.

“Those who qualify are eligible for admission to medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS and Ayurveda (BAMS), along with other systems like BHMS and BUMS. This is the fourth year that Neet is being conducted in the UAE,” he said.

Usually, held annually on the first Sunday of May, the examination is among India's most competitive entrance tests.

How large is the Neet footprint in the UAE?

The UAE hosts three principal examination centres.

Dubai’s Indian High School accommodates around 900 students, Sharjah Indian School hosts over 700, and Abu Dhabi Indian School manages more than 300 candidates.

Together, they account for nearly 1,800 to 1,900 candidates, making the UAE the largest Neet testing destination outside India.

What security measures are being implemented?

Mahajan said multiple authorities are involved in overseeing the examination process.

“Representatives from the Government of India, the Consulate General’s office and the Embassy are part of the coordination mechanism,” he said.

Videography is carried out in every room and for each candidate. The student’s face must be clearly visible, along with the admit card and the OMR sheet in the frame.

He added that “mock drills and verification exercises will be conducted a day before the examination” to ensure all protocols are functioning smoothly.

What is the structure and timing of the exam?

The paper consists of 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 questions in Biology.

The examination will be conducted from 12.30pm to 3.45pm UAE time. Results are typically announced within a month.

How are UAE schools preparing to host the exam?

The Indian High Group of Schools has been designated the largest Neet centre in the UAE, with around 900 candidates expected to sit the exam.

CEO Punit MK Vasu earlier explained that extensive arrangements are always made to ensure fairness and transparency.

“The introduction of a stringent two-tier frisking system reflects a zero-tolerance approach to malpractice, ensuring a rigorously fair and transparent process for every candidate,” he said.

How are schools helping reduce exam-day stress?

Vasu had also noted that organisers focus on minimising logistical challenges for candidates and their families.

“Our examination centre is easily accessible to the metro station with ample parking available to ease the stress of applicants taking the exam,” he said.

“The Oud Metha campus continues to serve as a recognised and trusted examination centre, equipped with extensive infrastructure, including multiple well-appointed examination halls.”

He stressed that the aim is to provide a secure environment where students can focus entirely on their performance.

What are the entry rules for candidates?

Candidates must report early, as entry gates will close at 12pm sharp.

No late arrivals will be permitted under any circumstances.

Students are required to carry their admit card, valid photo identification and prescribed photographs. Security screening will be mandatory before entry.

What dress code and items are permitted?

The NTA has advised candidates to wear light clothing to facilitate frisking procedures. Full-sleeved attire is allowed but students wearing it should arrive early to allow additional screening time.

Only essential items, including transparent water bottles, may be taken into the examination hall.

Low-heeled sandals or slippers are recommended to avoid delays during security checks. Any religious items permitted under NTA guidelines must be declared in advance and will be inspected before entry.