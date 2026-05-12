NEET UG 2026 cancellation leaves UAE students disappointed after exam day effort

The cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 has over 1800 students in the UAE disheartened, just days after they appeared for the exam on Sunday, May 3.

For many, it marks a sudden reset in months—and, in some cases, years—of preparation for India’s highly competitive medical entrance gateway.

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The exam, which determines entry into medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS and Ayurveda in India, is conducted in three UAE cities, including Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, at designated centres under strict supervision and standardised guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The UAE remains the biggest overseas hub for NEET, underscoring the large Indian student community in the region.

Students struggle with reset of preparation cycle

For students, however, the announcement has brought emotional and academic strain, especially for those who felt their performance on May 3 had gone well.

One NEET aspirant who did not wish to be named shared the frustration many are feeling.

“I am so upset. I have been preparing for this for a couple of years now. My earlier exams went off quite well.”

“The sudden need to rebuild momentum is particularly difficult after months of structured preparation and exam readiness,” he added.

Another student on social media said, “There are so many logistical uncertainties that remain unanswered. For students like me, juggling multiple entrance exam calendars at once, it just adds another layer of stress and confusion in an already tight preparation journey.”

Schools which are centres hosting the test have long emphasised tight security protocols to ensure fairness.

This year, more than 2.2 million candidates appeared globally, with UAE centres implementing layered checks, early reporting rules and controlled entry systems. Despite these measures, the examination has now been declared void, triggering a fresh round of uncertainty.

The NTA announced on Tuesday, May 12, that the NEET UG 2026 exam “cannot be permitted to stand” following inputs from central agencies and law-enforcement authorities in India suggesting a possible compromise of the question paper.

The cancellation follows allegations of large-scale malpractice in India linked to a “guess paper” that reportedly matched around 120 chemistry questions and showed significant overlap with biology in the NEET UG 2026 paper.

A new examination will now be conducted on dates yet to be announced.

Fresh exam to be scheduled, says NTA

School heads in the UAE, whose institutions also serve as NEET exam centres, have moved swiftly to reassure students and parents, saying details on arrangements for the rescheduled exam will be announced soon.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said the NTA has outlined key relief measures for candidates affected by the cancellation.

“It is undoubtedly disappointing for the students, and I have received many messages from them expressing the same concern. The positive aspect is that candidates will not need to re-register for the next exam, and for UAE students, the exam centre will most likely remain the same.”

“Fees paid for the previous exam will be refunded, and the NTA will cover the cost of conducting the next exam.

The new date will be announced later, and my assumption is that it will likely be sometime in June.”

He added that students are unlikely to be shifted between centres, with most expected to retain their original exam locations across the UAE.

UAE exam centres emphasise stability and support

Despite the disruption, UAE schools which were centres reiterated their focus remains on ensuring the next phase of the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly once new dates are announced.

At The Indian High Group of Schools, CEO Punit MK Vasu had earlier highlighted the scale and organisation behind hosting such a large examination centre.

“Administering an examination of this magnitude is not merely a logistical exercise; it is a mandate of uncompromising integrity. A medical entrance examination like NEET is not merely a test of knowledge. For nearly 900 aspirants walking through our doors (in IHS, which is a UAE centre), the pressure is already immense. Our mandate is to ensure their greatest challenge remains the paper in front of them, not the logistics of reaching it. Our examination centre is easily accessible to the metro station with ample parking available to ease the stress of applicants taking the exam.”