Nearly 60% of UAE's major road accidents in 2025 caused by 4 violations

Nearly 60 per cent of major road accidents in the UAE last year were caused by just four traffic violations, according to an analysis of Ministry of Interior figures by RoadSafetyUAE.

The report detailed that the four major violations were:

Sudden swerving — 18 per cent

Distracted driving — 16 per cent

Tailgating — 14 per cent

Negligence and inattention — 11 percent

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, said that distracted driving and sudden deviation are often connected, with mobile phone use playing a role in it. "The rationale is that the main contributor to distracted driving is the incorrect use of the mobile phone," he said.

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New drivers were involved in 15 per cent of major accidents in 2025, prompting Edelmann to call on driving schools, licensing agencies and parents to employ technology like safe driving apps, revise driving school curricula, or consider steps like staggered driving licenses.

Busier roads

The findings also show that the country's roads have grown increasingly crowded, with the number of accidents increasing as well. In 2025, the UAE recorded 6,014 major accidents, a 23 per cent increase from 2024. The number of people injured or killed rose 20 per cent to 7,947, up from 6,618 the previous year.

The primary driver behind the surge is significantly fuller roads. In 2025 alone, more than half a million new driving licenses were issued — an 11 percent increase from 2024 — while over 800,000 new vehicles were also registered.

Edelmann said more drivers and more cars have translated directly into more crashes. "Big numbers of new drivers and newly registered vehicles made our roads fuller than ever," he said. "These numbers must be seen in the context of the long-term success of the UAE which has been attracting ever more residents, and the increased road traffic is one consequence. Unfortunately, the number of accidents and injured victims increased significantly."

E-scooter safety

Edelmann also highlighted the importance of focusing on the safety of e-scooter and bicycle riders through education, enforcement, and infrastructure improvements. E-scooter accidents jumped 97 per cent, bicycle accidents rose 76 per cent, and motorcycle accidents increased by 39 per cent. He said commercial motorcycle riders, particularly delivery drivers, required urgent attention.

He urged delivery companies to "embrace their responsibility" by offering contracts that reward safety and not just speed. He also called on them to stop ads that focus on super-fast delivery, enforce traffic rules strictly, teach riders to be ethical and responsible on the road, and monitor their riders more stringently.