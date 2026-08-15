Nearly 40 UAE teens train as cultural guides at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Emirati teenagers are training to lead cultural tours inside Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the second wave of trainees this summer under a programme that has built a pipeline of young Emirati guides for one of Abu Dhabi's most visited sites.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre began the second phase of the 14th cycle of its Little Cultural Guide programme on August 10. The current batch, aged 15 to 17, trains until August 20. A first phase for younger participants, aged 11 to 14, ran from July 27 to August 6 with 48 trainees.

Since the programme launched, 628 young Emiratis have graduated from it. Top graduates move on to two further stages, Guide of the Future and Ibn Al Dar, which give them priority when the mosque hires for its official cultural tours team. All of the centre's current cultural tour specialists, who train this year's batch, are Emirati, a 100 per cent Emiratisation rate in that role.

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Training covers presentation and public speaking, national identity, and a workshop called 'Zayed's Legacy', which is built around the founding father's values. Participants also study intercultural dialogue, preparing them to guide visitors from around the world through the mosque's architecture and Islamic art.

Building future cultural ambassadors

Hamed Al Naqbi and Hassan Al Zaabi, two of the trainees, described how the programme shaped them differently. Al Naqbi joined after hearing about it from friends. "I'm proud of the skills I've gained, especially in boosting my confidence and improving how I speak, present and communicate," he said. Al Zaabi said the training changed how he sees his role as a young Emirati. "I feel more capable today of fulfilling the vision of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to be ambassadors for our nation and help elevate the UAE's image around the world," he said.

Shaikha Al Ameri and Mariam Al Bahri trained together and spoke to what the experience added. Al Ameri said the programme "added real value" to her summer break. "I learned how to lead cultural tours at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque," she said. Al Bahri went further: "I discovered the beauty of the mosque's architecture and explored aspects of Islamic art and civilisation. It strengthened my ability to communicate with others and stay open to different cultures," she said.

Meera Al Jasmi and Khalifa Basaeed both spoke about what the programme taught them about national responsibility. Al Jasmi said it is a duty. "The values our parents and grandparents held onto laid a strong foundation for our country's progress," she said. Basaeed put it in more personal terms: "I realised the importance of continuing what our elders began, staying true to their path, and living up to the trust our leadership and nation place in us," he said.

The programme runs under Shabab Al Bani, a wider Emirati youth initiative, and this year is also tied to the UAE's "Year of Family," with the centre framing the training as a way for families to shape young people's character over the summer break.