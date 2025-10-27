  • search in Khaleej Times
NCEMA announces field exercise for emergency preparedness in Ras Al Khaimah

The authority conducts such exercises to enhance readiness in case of natural disasters and emergencies

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 4:13 PM

UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

'Circle Dubai' aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

UAE jobs: Nearly 3 in 4 jobseekers reject offers after bad interviews

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in the UAE (NCEMA) has announced that it will organise a field exercise in Ras Al Khaimah.

The exercise, which will be conducted by the authority in coordination with strategic partners within the emergency and crisis community, will be held on October 28.

NCEMA often conducts these exercises in order to improve the country's readiness when it comes to natural disasters or crisis situtations.

The authority said that this also reinforces UAE's place in the world as a one of the leading nations in risk management, which is essential to protect a nation's assets and ensures sustainable development.