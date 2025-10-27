NCEMA announces field exercise for emergency preparedness in Ras Al Khaimah

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in the UAE (NCEMA) has announced that it will organise a field exercise in Ras Al Khaimah.

The exercise, which will be conducted by the authority in coordination with strategic partners within the emergency and crisis community, will be held on October 28.

NCEMA often conducts these exercises in order to improve the country's readiness when it comes to natural disasters or crisis situtations.

The authority said that this also reinforces UAE's place in the world as a one of the leading nations in risk management, which is essential to protect a nation's assets and ensures sustainable development.