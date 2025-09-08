UAE steps up fight against online scams, cybercrime with nationwide awareness campaign

As online scams grow more sophisticated, spreading through social media and mobile phones, the UAE is stepping up efforts to safeguard its residents. Authorities have launched a nationwide campaign under the slogan Don’t Talk to Strangers… Advice for All Ages to raise awareness and protect people from fraud.

The campaign will be rolled out across social media platforms and outdoor advertising, with creative messaging that flips the traditional parent–child dynamic: children reminding parents about online safety. The concept reinforces that fraud prevention is relevant to all ages and communities. Educational content will focus on the most common scams affecting different groups, from social media phishing to mobile phone fraud.

Beyond media outreach, the initiative will include in-person sessions at schools and workplaces across the UAE to engage directly with the community and promote safe online practices.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police, and global payments leader Visa, aims to raise public awareness of the growing risks of cybercrime and provide people across the UAE with practical tools to safeguard themselves in the digital space. This highlights the growing importance of digital literacy and vigilance, and the need to safeguard the digital world through conscious, tangible steps.

Officials said the campaign underscores the country’s commitment to building a secure and resilient digital economy, while highlighting the importance of public–private partnerships in addressing online threats.

Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Ahmed, Deputy Director of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said the ministry is committed to working closely with the community to support the UAE government’s vision.

He explained that the partnership with Visa and Dubai Police reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen digital security and protect people from online fraud. He also emphasised that keeping the digital world safe is a shared responsibility, noting that collaboration between the public and private sectors is key.

According to him, the new campaign is designed to reach all segments of society, giving people the knowledge and tools they need to recognise and resist fraud attempts and cybercrimes, and to ensure a safer, more reliable digital space for everyone.

Salima Gutieva, vice President and country manager of Visa in the UAE, said the company is proud to support the drive. “As fraud becomes increasingly complex, we believe that knowledge is the first line of defence."

Based on insights from Visa’s annual Stay Secure study, the initiative comes as UAE consumers adopt more proactive approaches to digital safety, though many remain vulnerable to scams. The campaign also includes in-person awareness sessions in schools and workplaces nationwide.

According to Visa, in 2024 alone it successfully prevented fraudulent payments worth $40 billion globally, blocking 80 million attempted transactions. The company continues to invest in artificial intelligence-driven security solutions to protect consumers.

Warning against online fraud

The push comes on the heels of fresh warnings issued last month by the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Abu Dhabi Police, who urged residents to be cautious when dealing with phone calls or messages from unknown sources.

Authorities noted that such interactions are often entry points for phishing attempts and online scams, which has become one of the growing challenges facing the community.

"This is particularly evident with the diversity of its forms, the sophistication of its methods, the evolution of digital tools... Online fraud is no longer limited to traditional methods, but now exploits digital services, smart applications, and online networks to lure victims in ways that are often difficult to detect until after the crime has been committed," the UAE Cybersecurity Council said in a statement.