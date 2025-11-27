UAE approves National Encryption Policy; government entities to put transition plans

The UAE announced the approval of the National Encryption Policy and the issuance of its executive regulation, which calls on government entities to develop clear, well-defined, and officially approved transition plans from traditional encryption methods to post-quantum cryptography.

The step aims to support a safer and more technologically prepared future amid the rapid advancements in quantum computing.

According to this policy, the UAE Cybersecurity Council will continue to oversee the national migration efforts, working closely with government bodies to ensure the successful implementation of post-quantum encryption standards.

UAE Cybersecurity Council

Through the Cybersecurity Council, the UAE is formulating comprehensive national strategies for post-quantum encryption, enhancing the country’s readiness to confront emerging challenges and align with global advancements in this field.

It is responsible for strengthening national information security, protecting data from unauthorised access, and proposing legislation, policies, and regulations related to encryption. It also sets forth procedures and standards to ensure proper implementation, with recommendations submitted to the National Security Advisor for approval.

Furthermore, the council proposes mechanisms to mitigate the risks posed by quantum computing to sensitive systems with weak cryptographic components and prepares plans for the migration of these systems. It will conduct technical and analytical assessments to support government and private entities in evaluating the readiness and integrity of digital systems prior to wide-scale adoption and deployment.

These assessments also include evaluating the efficiency, quality, and preparedness of AI systems, applications, software, hardware, and technical components to ensure compliance with national and international standards. This enables both government and private institutions to obtain technical accreditation and validate their solutions with confidence.

The council’s services are structured around four main testing and verification pillars: AI reliability testing, software reliability testing, hardware reliability testing, and signal reliability testing.