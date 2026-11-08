UAE launches National Anti-Doping Platform to manage therapeutic exemptions for athletes

UAE has launched a National Anti-Doping Platform (NAPD) to protect athletes, with a unified digital system for managing Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), which allow athletes to use substances or medications prohibited in sport.

The platform enables applications to be submitted, reviewed, approved, and tracked electronically. It also sends automated notifications and verifies data and professional licences through the relevant government authorities.

In addition, it establishes a national database of athletes and healthcare practitioners, supporting data analysis, informed decision-making, preparedness for doping-related risks, operational efficiency, and the integrity of sports competitions. The platform was launched by the UAE Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport and the National Anti-Doping Agency.

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Dr Mai Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, Chairperson of the National Anti-Doping Agency, explained that the platform manages the entire application process electronically, from preparing applications and attaching medical reports to submission, review, status tracking, and completion in accordance with established regulations. This reduces reliance on paper forms and manual data entry, limits procedural errors, and improves the accuracy of submitted information.

Dr Al Jaber added that the platform assists medical professionals in making decisions by providing access to information on substances prohibited in sport and enabling them to check permitted treatment alternatives. This helps prevent the inadvertent use of prohibited substances while ensuring that athletes retain access to the medical care and treatment they need.

The official launch follows approximately one year of operational use, during which the platform was tested and its procedures refined in coordination with various partners. This period helped automate key anti-doping processes, simplify the handling of TUE applications, and improve data exchange among the relevant entities.

The platform also enables data and professional licences to be verified in coordination with the relevant government authorities. This helps ensure that medical personnel working with sports organisations meet the required licensing conditions and prevents athletes from receiving care from practitioners who do not hold the necessary professional qualifications.

Dr Al Jaber emphasised that the platform is not limited to receiving applications online. It also serves as a preventive and regulatory tool that supports international anti-doping standards, improves coordination among athletes, physicians, and the relevant authorities, and encourages disclosure and verification before medications or medical products are used.

The National Anti-Doping Platform's services are available at npad.ae and the call center can be reached at 600566635.