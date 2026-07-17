UAE's National Ambulance responds to over 73,000 emergency cases in first half of 2026

UAE's National Ambulance has released its operational statistics for the first half of 2026. The figures revealed that emergency teams responded to 73,624 emergency cases across the Northern Emirates during this period. The service also provided pre-hospital emergency medical care to 58,781 patients while its Ambulance Communication Centre (ACC) received a total of 168,659 calls.

The figures highlight the critical role that National Ambulance plays in the UAE’s emergency response system. The organisation, which operates under the National Guard Command, provides frontline ambulance services across Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain.

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Its teams are deployed at 60 locations across these emirates to ensure rapid response to emergencies including traffic accidents, medical cases, and various injuries.

National Ambulance continues to deliver round-the-clock emergency medical services through the dedicated emergency number 998, as part of an integrated UAE emergency national system designed to ensure rapid response and enhance community safety. The service works in close coordination with police and civil defence operations rooms to respond jointly to fires, car accidents, multi-injury incidents, and other emergencies.

The statistics were released during the inauguration of National Ambulance’s new headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which was officially inaugurated by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the Federal Ambulance and Civil Defence Authority.

During the inauguration, Dr Eng. Mohammed Salem Haboush, CEO of National Ambulance, accompanied the minister on a tour of the new facility, which includes the Ambulance Communication Centre, training centre, medical supply warehouses, and a modern fleet equipped with the latest technologies and monitoring systems. The minister was also briefed on development projects utilising artificial intelligence to support ambulance operations and enhance service efficiency.

Since its inception in 2010, National Ambulance has grown to become a leading pre-hospital care provider. It is an essential partner in the national emergency response to mass casualty disasters and crises, working alongside other providers under the lead of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). Apart from its services, the National Ambulance also offers accredited programmes for the community, healthcare professionals, and EMS workers through its internationally recognised Training Centre.